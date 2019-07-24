August 2019: 75 Places To Eat Great Cheap

Take a peek inside the August issue, on newsstands now.

Eat Great Cheap

Our 75 favorite new places where you can eat wonderfully well for $25 a person or less. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli

FEATURES

The Artist, the Museum, and the President

Julian Raven’s rendering of Donald Trump made him a right-wing celebrity—but didn’t get him into the National Portrait Gallery. When the museum turned his surreal painting down, Raven launched an even more surreal war. By Benjamin Wofford

Houses That Wow

Every year, Washingtonian partners with the American Institute of Architects to recognize the area’s best-looking residences. Here’s a peek inside 2019’s winning homes. By Marisa M. Kashino

Naomi Wadler’s Black Girl Magic

After becoming the unexpected star of last year’s March for Our Lives, she set off on an improbable new life—sharing stages with A-listers, power-posing on red carpets, and advocating for young girls of color. What happens in a family when its fifth-grader becomes the voice of a generation? By Susan Baer

The Home Course

DC’s Langston Golf Course—once the only local course open to African Americans—has been a sacred space for generations of black Washingtonians. Today it’s changing along with the city around it. By Elliot Williams

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Plan, a Canal: Why disagreement over the future of the C&O Canal points to bigger issues in our city

Rethinking How DC Shops: The subscription service Rent the Runway is making a big push here. Is it already changing the way we dress?

News You Can’t Use: What is the Post doing on TikTok?

Sounds of DC: A pair of long-gestating documentaries about the rich history of Washington’s home-grown music scene are finally on the way.

WHERE & WHEN

The 22 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Amazon’s new landlord on how to help locals afford to live here

Culture: Does Washington need a digital detox?

LIFE, TRAVEL & STYLE

Keep Your Shirt On: You know it: navy-and-white gingham, from J. Crew. Why every local dude seems to own it (plus we have some alternatives).

Water Breaks: Beaches within 90 minutes of DC, water parks for kids of any age, tubing down the Shenandoah, and area pools, ranke

No Sweat: How Washingtonians stay dry in the nation’s second-sweatiest city.

HOME

Elevated Living: Fabulous rooftop decks—and plants that can thrive on them.

The Briefing: Fairfax: What you should know about the Northern Virginia suburb right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.