12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Virginia is for lovers—of beer. City Tap DC is celebrating Old Dominion’s brews on Thursday from 5 to 10 PM with $5 pints of craft beer from across the state. Included on the roster are Port City Brewing, Väsen Brewing Company, and Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, among others. Finish your tour of the near south with pimento and ham biscuits.

For a different kind of crab feast head to DBGB on Thursday at 6:30 PM for a Singapore crab dinner. Maryland crabs will be prepared in black pepper and chili as part of the three-course dinner. Also included: brews, wines, and a Singaporean cocktail. Tickets are available for $90.

Take a deep dive into DC’s gelato and coffee scene on Friday from 6 to 7:30 PM at Pitango Gelato in Adams Morgan. Owner Noah Dan and Vigilante Coffee’s Chris Vigilante dish out the deets on running cafes in the District. Wine, gelato, and other happy hour treats are available.

Combine history and beer at the Heurich House Museum on Friday from 5 to 6:30 PM with a tour of 19th century DC brewer Christian Heurich’s home. Afterward try 4-ounce tastings of local brews (or full pours for purchase). Proceeds benefit the museum foundation; tickets are $30.

After 25 years and 78,213 kegs, it’s last call for Buffalo Billiards in Dupont Circle. Say farewell to the watering hole on Saturday when it opens its doors for the last time. The bar will open for regular hours with last call sometime around 3 AM. And if you’re really feeling nostalgic, there’s a Buffalo Billiards auction online.

Sweet potato enthusiasts, hear this: Ward 7 Food Culture is hosting a free sweet potato festival on Saturday from noon to 6 PM at the Marvin Gaye Greening Center. Activities include cooking demonstrations, live jazz, and a scavenger hunt plus bites and sips from a variety of food vendors.

Balance your chakras early on Saturday with free yoga atop 12 Stories at The Wharf. Yoga Factory offers a pop-up class from 11 AM to noon with plenty of water and fruit to start. Finish strong with brunch—the bar offers a free bottle of prosecco to class attendees for parties of two or more. The event is first-come first-serve.

Leave your stress at street level on Sunday when Spike Gjerde and Corey Polyoka of A Rake’s Progress kick off Camp, a late-summer event series on The Line DC’s rooftop. Slots are open at 11 AM, 2 PM and 5 PM when attendees are offered an endless lineup of warm weather snacks and drinks like rockfish croquettes, onion skewers, chilled cocktails, and canned wines. Tickets are $35 ($5 from each benefits a local charity like DC Central Kitchen).

Latin-Asian fusion spot Masa 14 is sending itself off with a bang before shuttering for good on Sunday with DJs spinning on the rooftop from 5 PM to close.

And heading into next week…

The biggest drinking trend to hit DC this summer: not drinking. Zero-proof drinks are on the rise, as are dry events for the sober and sober-curious. Members of the food and beverage community are hosting a discussion on the topic at El Techo on Monday from 7 to 9 PM. Panelists include Drink Company president Derek Brown, Duck Duck Goose chef Ashish Alfred, and Laura Silverman, founder of the Sobriety Collective (a lifestyle blog) and organizer of alcohol-free event series SansBarDC. The event is moderated by James Beard-nominated writer and Bon Appetit contributor, Julia Bainbridge. Snacks and alcohol-free refreshments will be available. Register here.

Get a taste of legendary New Orleans Camellia Red Beans at Johnny’s Half Shell on Tuesday as The Red Bean Roadshow heads to DC. Veteran food writer and cook Pableaux Johnson joins Johnny’s chef/co-owner Anne Cashion and Bayou Bakery chef/owner David Guas in preparing a meal around the 96 year-old company’s famed legumes. The evening starts at 6:30 pm with snacks followed by a simple sit-down supper of deviled eggs, red beans and rice, cornbread, and more. Tickets are $60.

Room 11 is turning ten on Tuesday and marking the occasion with hundreds of sausages from Meats & Foods, drinks, surprise guests, and more.

Hungry? Matchbox is throwing a bottomless happy hour with all-you-can-eat sliders and pizzas at its Penn Quarter location on Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM ($21.50 per person).