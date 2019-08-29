12 Fun Food Events Around DC for Labor Day Weekend

Millennials, assemble! On Thursday from 4 to 7 PM, Georgetown’s Church Hall is serving $1 Truly Hard Seltzer on tap during happy hour (4 to 7 PM).

Rooftop season is coming to a close—but it’s not over yet. Crimson View is throwing a rooftop party on Friday, featuring $30 Natty Boh buckets, $7 boozy popsicles and summery punch for $9. Paired with endless hot dogs, it feels like fall is a long way off.

Attain the secrets of cold brew and stop spending $5 every morning. A Baked Joint is hosting a Friday evening cold brew course 6 to 7:30 PM ($25 per person). By the end, you’ll have four bottles of cold brew and knowledge for reproducing the stuff at home. Tickets are available here.

Putt your way through all nine holes of Rosslyn’s pop-up mini golf course on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 PM and 10 AM to 6 PM. Alternatively, skip the course entirely and patronize the bar available at the end, complete with wine, beer, popsicles, and candy. Tickets to golf rounds are available here.

Skip the hassle of camping and head to a camp-themed party at Brixton on Saturday from 1 to 10 PM. The U Street joint is offering $2 Jell-O shooters, alcoholic “camp punch,” and $5 food and drink deals. Unlike a typical campground, this one comes with a DJ.

This little piggy went to American Ice Company’s Sunday pig roast, which runs from 1 to 5 PM. Patrons can fill up on unlimited pork and sides throughout the afternoon for $25. Ditto for endless snacks and bottomless Lagunitas—complete with the sounds of bluegrass from locals Thirteen Strings. Tickets are available here.

Spend Sunday afternoon gazing out over the Potomac from atop The Graham Georgetown’s rooftop during a Labor Day cookout from 2 to 8 PM. Food is available for $10 across the board, and brews in draft and cans are up for $5.

Pick your poison: City Tap is throwing two different Labor Day celebrations at its two locations: all-you-can-eat Cajun crawfish boil in Penn Quarter and an open bar luau in Dupont. At the boil, an endless array of seafood, sausage, corn and potatoes is available for $50—plus $5 Abita beers from noon to 5 PM. For the luau, a $45 open bar runs from 2 to 5 PM with burgers and pork tacos available for individual purchase.

Relieve yourself of any work-related stress on Monday at Midlands Beer Garden when the bar’s interior space becomes a yoga studio from 10 to 11 AM. Finish out with some hair of the dog—a Dogfish Head Namaste Wit-Bier is included in the $15 ticket—and roll back into the weekend at the bar’s afternoon barbecue.

Typically on Monday we’d be packing a sad desk lunch—all the more reason to indulge in a bottomless, all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch! Or a regular, more restrained brunch. Whatever your craving is, here a guide to the best Labor Day brunch spots around town.

For other summer activities while time lasts, check out our Summer Bucket list.

And heading into the week…

Chef Rob Rubba of the upcoming vegetable and shellfish restaurant Oyster Oyster restaurant is joining A Rake’s Progress’s Opie Crooks for the restaurant’s guest chef series on Tuesday from 6 to 11 PM. Oysters in various forms are at the center of the tasting menu, including roasted oyster mushrooms with garlic beans or smoked oyster gribiche. Make a reservation here.

Break your work week in half at barmini on Wednesday when legacy Puerto Rican rum Ron del Barrilito is the star of a cocktail tasting at 5:15 PM. The event includes three cocktails featuring the spirit plus glasses of rum otherwise unavailable in the continental US. Tickets ($145 per person) are available here.