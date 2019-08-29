Erik Bruner-Yang and the Hilton Brothers Are Opening an Italian/Asian Restaurant in Navy Yard

Maketto chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s forthcoming Navy Yard restaurant now has a name, theme, opening timeline—and a whole bunch of talent on board.

ABC Pony, which will open in late September/early October in the luxe Novel South Capitol apartment building, is meant to be a “fun, all-day restaurant experience that explores new American cuisine through its connections between Italian and Asian flavors,” says Bruner-Yang via email. “I wanted to continue to tell the story that we do at Brothers and Sisters [his restaurant in the Line DC] about what is considered American cooking, what it used to mean, and what it means now.”

Chef Paolo Dungca, who cooked at Bad Saint and just left a head chef post at Thai/Korean/Filipino spot Kaliwa, is teaming up in the kitchen with former Elle sous chef Chris Yates. Also on board: nightlife entrepreneurs and restaurateurs Eric and Ian Hilton (The Brixton, Chez Billy Sud etc.) and Folklor, the design agency behind the restaurant’s ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired decor.

The 99-seat concept will include a coffee bar, all-day restaurant, co-working space, and bar—designed to be both an amenity for luxury condo dwellers and a destination for the general public. Hours will start early at 7 AM for coffee and breakfast items, while the bar will serve late-night until 2 and 3 AM. As for the unusual name: it’s a nod to a toy pony Bruner-Yang’s two young children liked riding that sang the ABCs.

ABC Pony will have a pop-up preview at The Kennedy Center from September 7 through September 22 to celebrate the grand opening of their newest space, The Reach.

ABC Pony. 2 Eye St., SE

