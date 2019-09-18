Your DC-Area Guide Oktoberfest: Brats, Steins, and All the Beers You Can Drink

Germany’s official Oktoberfest celebration kicks off on Sunday, September 21. Here in DC, bars and restaurants are already hosting celebrations that’ll run through October.

The Berliner

3401 Water St., NW

Port City Brewing Company’s German-style Oktoberfest brews are taking over the taps at Georgetown’s modern beer. Pair bier with a celebratory spanferkel (roasted suckling pig). Details: Thursday, September 19 from 6 PM to 9 PM.

District Chophouse

509 7th St., NW

Open Oktobefest with a celebratory prost and live German music at a celebratory keg tapping. Munich-inspired dishes include a wurst platter, beer cheese, and bratwurst sliders. Details: Thursday, September 19 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Food specials from September 19 to September 29.

Biergarten Haus

1355 H St., NE

H Street’s long-running beer garden is kicking off Oktoberfest with a ceremonial keg tapping during the H Street festival. In the following weeks, get an arm workout every Thursday with full liter stein-lifting competitions. If you prefer beer sipping to beer lifting, the Bavarian bar offers a list of German brews, including six new Oktoberfest releases. Details: Multiple events from Saturday, September 21 to October 6.

Wiener 500

101 District Sq., SW

Head to the Wharf’s District Pier for Washington’s one-and-only wiener dog marathon. If you want to pair your wiener dog with a wiener schnitzel, a Deutschland celebration follows the dashing dachshunds. Details: Saturday, September 21 from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Caboose Commons

2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Head to the Mosaic District for a dual birthday/Oktoberfest bash with German beers and bites like bratwurst and kielbasa. The celebration also includes a pop-up market, live music, and life-size beer pong. Even four legged friends can celebrate: a food truck serving artisanal dog food will be on site. Details: Saturday, September 21 from 12 PM to 7 PM

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown’s beer and game bar is offering an Oktoberfest pairing: buy a bratwurst with Dusseldorf mustard and sauerkraut and get a pint of Aufsesser for $1. Details: Saturday, September 21 to October 6.

Cafe Berlin

322 Massachusetts Ave., NE

The Berlin-inspired dining room serves a special Oktoberfest menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Germanic fare includes Bavarian-style pretzels with beer cheese, street food like currywurst, and three different kinds of schnitzel. Details: Sunday, September 22 to October 20.

Wunder Garten

1101 1st St., NE

Munich meets NoMa at the beer garden’s multi-day celebration with German bands, DJ parties, Dogtoberfest, and Bavarian olympics. Wash down German dishes with beer from Bavaria’s oldest breweries. Details: Multiple events from Friday, September 27 to October 6.

City Tap House

901 9th St., NW; 1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

Both DC locations of this beer bar are hosting Oktoberfest brunches with bratwurst, spätzle, and beer from Victory Brewing Company. Stick around after brunch for the stein-lifting competition at 3 PM. Details: Saturday, September 28 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Get in the oompah-blasting spirit with nine Oktoberfest beers from around the country. Order a liter of the beers for $2 off. Details: Saturday,September 21 to October 6.

Heurich House

1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The Brewmaster’s castle is throwing a biergarten festival and pouring their limited-edition Senate Beer, which like the museum itself has pre-prohibition roots (the recipe is based on a 1948 lab report). Tickets ($65 to $85) cover unlimited beer, lunch, and a pretzel. Details: Saturday, September 21 from 1 PM to 4 PM.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

German-style beers made by local breweries are taking over the beer garden’s 26 taps. Brews will be available for $5 a pint and $10 a stein alongside German nachos and giant pretzels with mustard and cheese. Details: Saturday, September 21 to October 6.

Sauf Haus

1216 18th St., NW

Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a costume contest and dance to live accordion performances at the Dupont Circle biergarten. Toast a happy (and hoppy) Oktoberfest with beer specials and keg tappings. Details: Multiple events through Saturday, September 28.

Bronson Bier Hall

4100 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Grilled bratwursts and homemade sausages are on the menu at the new Ballston beer hall for a day-to-night Oktoberfest party. Jam to live bands, sip German beers, and play games like ping pong and corn hole on the turf patio. Details: Saturday, October 5 from 11 AM to 2 AM.

The Bullpen

1299 Half St., SE

Get in the ‘fest spirit with beers, brats, and bands in Navy Yard at this huge outdoor party. Purchase tickets (starting at $25) for access to pop-ups, food trucks, and a set by DJ Viceroy. Details: Saturday, October 5 from 2 PM to 8 PM.

Snallygaster

Pennsylvania Ave., NE between 3rd and 6th Sts., NW

Though not Oktoberfest in theme, hop heads should definitely put the annual Snallygaster festival on their calendars. The massive outdoor carnival takes over downtown DC and offers endless tastings from almost 150 breweries, including local favorites like Aslin and Bluejacket. Purchase a ticket (starting at $50) for access to unlimited pours and food from Hot Lola’s, Little Sesame, and man more. Details: Saturday, October 12 from 2 PM to 6 PM.

