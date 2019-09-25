Weddings

8 Little White Dresses For All Your Pre- and Post-Wedding Festivities

Engagement party or elopement, shower or second dress—here are eight more reason to wear white.

little-white-dresses
All photographs courtesy of design houses

Move over LBD, there’s a new fashion staple that should be in everyone’s wardrobeespecially if you’re a bride-to-be. Little white dresses are growing in popularity because, like the versatile LBD, they can easily be dressed up or down for any special occasion. So, if you’re recently engaged and want to rock a little white dress at your pre-wedding functions, (or even, your reception!) we’ve got you covered. From fun and flirty options to looks that are sophisticated and chic, these little white dresses are perfect for engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, brunches, and more!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

little-white-dresses
Dress: BHLDN “Promenade
little-white-dresses
Dress: Jenny Packham “Margeaux”

 

 

little-white-dresses
Dress: Justin Alexander “Camellia”
little-white-dresses
Lela Rose “The Geneva”
little-white-dresses
Dress: Viktor & Rolf Mariage “Lace Patchwork Polo Mini”
little-white-dresses
Dress: BHLDN “Goldie”

 

Dress: Reem Acra “Rebel Heart”
little-white-d
Dress: BHLDN “Belden”

 

A version of this article appears in the Summer/Fall issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

