Photos from Washingtonian’s Most Powerful Women Luncheon

On Thursday, October 10, Washingtonian celebrated the 150 Most Powerful Women in Washington who were featured in the October 2019 issue of the magazine. Hosted at The LINE Hotel DC, the biennial luncheon brought together the honorees from the list, representatives from Washingtonian’s Women in Washington feature from the same issue, and their guests. Speakers during the event included Washingtonian’s President & CEO Catherine Merrill, PwC’s Mid-Atlantic Managing Partner Terri McClements, Cox’s Regional Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Nneka Chiazor and This Is My Brave Founder Jennifer Marshall.

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: PwC, Cox and United Airlines

Photos by Daniel Swartz/Revamp and Chris Ferenzi Photography