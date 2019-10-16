Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s Most Powerful Women Luncheon

Nearly 200 guests gathered to honor the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Washington

On Thursday, October 10, Washingtonian celebrated the 150 Most Powerful Women in Washington who were featured in the October 2019 issue of the magazine. Hosted at The LINE Hotel DC, the biennial luncheon brought together the honorees from the list, representatives from Washingtonian’s Women in Washington feature from the same issue, and their guests. Speakers during the event included Washingtonian’s President & CEO Catherine Merrill, PwC’s Mid-Atlantic Managing Partner Terri McClements, Cox’s Regional Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Nneka Chiazor and This Is My Brave Founder Jennifer Marshall.

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: PwC, Cox and United Airlines

Photos by Daniel Swartz/Revamp and Chris Ferenzi Photography 

Cathy Merrill and Terri McClements
The White House’s Kellyanne Conway, Giovanni Pence and The AP’s Julie Pace
Michelle Freeman of Carl M. Freeman Cos, US Army Lt. General Nadja West and Carol Melton of Adeft Capital
Terri McClements shared a moving personal story with the theme of power and compassion.
Nneka Chiazor of Cox gave opening remarks about her personal career journey.
Jennifer Marshal of This Is My Brave told the story of what led her to found the organization.
Kimberly Russo of GW Hospital, Monica Schmude of Cigna and Laura Giangiuli
Monica Jeffries Hazangeles of Strathmore, Michelle Korsmo, Susan Neely of the ACLI, Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” and Angela Alsobrooks of Prince George’s County
Cathy Merrill, Jean Case of the Case Foundation and Nikki Villanueva
All guests were treated to a custom keepsake from cover stations provided by Washington Talent Agency.
Ambassadors Emily Haber and Jane Harman
Carolyn Handlon of Marriott International, Kathryn Falk and Jennifer Mason
Cathy Merrill kicked off the luncheon with remarks.
Diana Bianchi of the NICHD, Melanie Adams of the Smithsonian Anacostia Museum and Katrina Lashley
Melina Cordero, Rebecca Lee Funk of The Outrage, Michelle Howell and Kyle Schoppmann of CBRE
Jennifer Marshall and Iluyse Hogue of NARAL Pro-Choice America
Michael Shaffer and Natalie Walker

 

