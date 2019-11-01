Our Favorite Brunch and Lunch Spots Near the Nationals Championship Parade

The Nationals Championship Parade kicks off at 2 PM on Saturday along Constitution Avenue—which means you have plenty of time to fill up on Benedicts and bottomless mimosas beforehand (or at the very least, grab a beer and a sandwich). These restaurants are within a short walk of the parade route.

José Andrés Restaurants

Restaurateur José Andrés became a late star of the Nationals season by throwing out a first pitch and celebrating the team. Three of his restaurants are within a stroll from the parade route, all serving brunch and parade specials: Jaleo, his Spanish restaurant, which serves brunch tapas alongside special $5 bubbles and half-price sangria; China Chilcano, specializing in Peruvian-style brunch and half-off house cocktails; and Mexican-themed Oyamel, where you’ll find brunch dishes among a lengthy lineup of tacos, share plates, and discount margaritas.

The Occidental

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The historic downtown restaurant hosted the Washington Senators during their 1924 and 1933 World Series runs, and is opening their doors to Nats fans starting at 11 AM. Patrons in Nationals gear get 19 percent off food purchases—think American fare like crab Benedicts and waffles—plus all-day happy hour that includes $2 Bud Light bottles. The place is only a few blocks from the parade, but you can also catch the action on 70-inch screens set up on the patio.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

410 Seventh St., NW

If your idea of brunch is a spiked tea and chopped brisket sandwich, this Texas barbecue spot is your place. We also love the jalapeno-cheddar sausages from Kreuz Market in Lockhart, which Hill Country is modeled after. Note that happy hour runs daily from 3 to 7 PM (even Saturday!) so you can grab food and drink deals.

Red Apron Butcher and the The Partisan

709 D St., NW

Chef Nate Anda’s butcher shop and restaurant is a prime place for carnivores. Meaty plates include porchetta-and-fried-egg sandwiches, smoked ham Benedicts, and the “pancake burger” (which is just like it sounds). In the mood for a quick bite? Grab sandwiches and salads from the adjoining market. For the parade, they’ll have a special with $5 beers and $5 chili half-smokes.

Taco Bamba

777 I St., NW

Whether you’re looking for all-day breakfast tacos or a margarita to wash down your crab tostada, chef Victor Albisu’s taqueria is your place. Service is fast-casual for those in a hurry, though there’s room to linger.

Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St., NW

Few places feel more “Washington” than this old-school, mahogany-covered saloon neighboring the White House. The American menu includes plenty of easy-pleasers for adults and kids (think four types of Benedict). We like to post up at one of Old Ebbitt’s four—yes, four!—bars for a beer with a crabcake sandwich or a platter of oysters.

City Tap House

901 Ninth St., NW

Beer fans can get their fill at this craft brewhouse, which also serves bottomless mimosas for $19 a person. Plates include chicken and waffles, banana-cream-pie pancakes, burgers, and brick oven pizzas.

The Smith

901 F St., NW

This penny-tiled dining room, a New York export, has a something-for-everyone menu with a ton of eggs dishes, sandwiches, skillets, and raw bar items. Brunch drinks like bellinis and bloodies go for $11.

Central

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Late, great chef Michel Richard’s restaurant near Constitution Avenue serves Saturday lunch. We’re partial to classics like French onion soup, Michel’s fried chicken, or the lobster burger.

The Source

575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Saturday dim sum brunch at Wolfgang Puck’s modern Chinese restaurant is our favorite time to visit since it’s all about the dumplings. Versions might include shrimp-and-carrot or a terrific vegetarian riff on pot stickers. The list is rounded out with buns, noodles, and other savories. Items are available a la carte ($9), or in tastings of five ($40) and eight ($56).

