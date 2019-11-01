Photos From Washingtonian’s 2019 Tech Titans Reception

Our Events

As the internet celebrates its 50th birthday, Washingtonian celebrated the most influential and innovative people leading the charge in Washington’s rapidly growing high-tech community on Tuesday, October 29. The event honored the more than 160 honorees listed on the 2019 Tech Titans list. 

Washingtonian‘s CEO & President Catherine Merill opened the evening by welcoming guests to the event and thanking them for their contributions to the region. AWS’s Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Teresa Carlson followed with remarks around Amazon’s arrival to the DMV area, and the programming concluded with remarks from Niki Christoff, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce, about their history of supporting the event and the work represented by the attendees. 

Sponsor lounges throughout the venue provided ample seating for guests to enjoy. The Salesforce lounge featured a wall where guests could describe what “Trailblazer” means to them and included Marc Benioffs’s new book, Trailblazer. The AWS space provided reusable drinking straws and branded tumblers to guests.

The event was hosted at 12 Stories, who provided a variety of hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails to guests, including a gin martini called “The Timeless Machine” that was sponsored by Porsche. Party-goers also took home faux Washingtonian covers from Washington Talent Agency. DJ Chis Laich spun a great soundtrack for the evening until the Nationals began playing Game 6 of the World Series. 

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Salesforce, AWSAT&T, NextEra Energy , The St. James, Porsche and 12 Stories.

Thank you to our partner: DJ Chris Laich

Photography by Bruce Boyajian and Jeff Elkins

Phil Musser, Amy Donnelly, FIVE’s Rob Lake, and REQ’s Tripp Donnelly
Kim Majerus, Niki Christoff, Teresa Carlson, and Valerie Singer
Cvent’s Reggie Aggarwal and Dave Quattron, and Larry Samuelson
Salesforce’s Niki Christoff expressed gratitude for participating in this year’s reception by offering free drinks to all the National fans
AWS’s Teresa Carlson spoke on how Amazon has already created 10,000 jobs in the region.
CareJourney’s Aneesh Chopra and Dan Ross, and Hunch Analytics’s Sanju Bansal
Joe Guinto, Rachel Guinto, Brook Smith, and FiscalNote’s Josh Resnik
Blazar Ventures’s Robert Poulin and Jeff Ganek, and John Cassidy
Sarah Gilmore, Lauren Watt, Emily Liner, Niki Christoff, Olivia Lynch, and Hugh Gamble
Deloitte’s Steve Balistreri, Cvent’s David Quattrone, and Patrick Smith
Women in Tech Campaign’s Emily Rasowsky and Tace Loeb
Attendees were able to cheer on the Nationals during Game 6 of the World Series.
Titans took away a copy of Marc Benioff’s new book “Trailblazer”.
Titans answered the question ‘What does trailblazer mean to you?’ on an interactive word cloud in the Salesforce lounge.
Guests could get their picture on faux Washingtonian covers with help from Washington Talent Agency.
AWS provided branded hot/cold tumblers to the Titans and their guests.
Guests could kick back and relax in the AWS lounge.
Guests were welcomed by the site of a 2020 Porsche 911, which accompanied the breathtaking panoramic views of DC’s historic Wharf.

Travis Wolfe
Travis Wolfe

