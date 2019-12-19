Weddings

Where in DC Should You Get Engaged?

Take our quiz and find out which DC-area landmark or locale is your dream proposal site.




Photo by Clarence Chan Photography

If you’re dreaming of the ideal proposal, or, ya know, are a sucker for an online quiz, you’ve come to the right place. DC is filled with picture-perfect places, and deciding on where to pop the question can be a challenge. From romantic backdrops to DC-area landmarks, our quiz can help you find just the right location for that life-changing question.

Check out some of our Real Proposal stories for more ideas about where you should get engaged in DC.

Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

