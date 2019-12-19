If you’re dreaming of the ideal proposal, or, ya know, are a sucker for an online quiz, you’ve come to the right place. DC is filled with picture-perfect places, and deciding on where to pop the question can be a challenge. From romantic backdrops to DC-area landmarks, our quiz can help you find just the right location for that life-changing question.
Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook
Check out some of our Real Proposal stories for more ideas about where you should get engaged in DC.