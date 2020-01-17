Photos From the 2019 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon

The 48th annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon, sponsored by Deloitte, took place on Wednesday, January 15 at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel. The event brought together the current honorees, their guests and past Washingtonians of the Year to celebrate the accomplishments of this esteemed group. Each year, Washingtonian chooses local pioneers who have contributed significantly in their communities and are striving to improving the areas they live work in.

Catherine Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, opened the program and 1994 Washingtonian of the Year Judy Woodruff emceed the program. Each honoree received a personalized plaque and a framed cover from their photo shoot with Washingtonian. All honorees also gave remarks during the program describing the work they do and thanking their supporters.

This year’s luncheon was supported by Deloitte’s Business of Kindness initiative. Our 2019 Washingtonians of the Year have gone above and beyond to prove that the transformative power of kindness and respect can have a meaningful impact on the world outside of office walls.

Congratulations to our 2019 Washingtonians of the Year!

Corinne Cannon, Founder, Greater DC Diaper Bank

Dr. Francis Collins and Diane Baker, Director, NIH & Board Member, Children’s Inn at NIH

Ruby Corado, Founder, Casa Ruby

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress

Dr. Allison Jackson, Division Chief, Child and Adolescent Protection Center, Children’s National Hospital

Matt Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, JBG Smith

Nancy Richardson, Volunteer, CaringMatters

Deborah Rutter, President, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Andy Shallal, Founder, Busboys and Poets

Nick Sundberg, Founder, Loads of Love & Player, Washington Redskins

