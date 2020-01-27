Washingtonian’s wedding showcase is happening again this year at the Mandarin Oriental on February 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and if you are currently planning a wedding or thinking about planning a wedding, it’s a must-attend.

The event is the perfect opportunity for brides and grooms-to-be to sip champagne while mixing and mingling with dozens of the area’s top weddings vendors. Small bites will be provided by the host venue—the stunning Mandarin Oriental DC—accompanied by sweet treats, and cocktails from Ketel One and Johnnie Walker.

This year’s show includes a series of informative breakout panels where attendees can sit in on conversations among wedding experts covering everything from wedding planning 101 to how to design picture perfect wedding to how to choose the right photographer.

Here’s what we have in store for Washingtonian’s wedding showcase this year.

1. All the inspiration.

Vendors at Washingtonian’s wedding showcase, Unveiled 2020 historically go all out with their tables and booths, and just strolling through the ballroom can inspire all kinds of ideas and aesthetic inspiration.

2. Meeting great vendors.

Mix and mingle with some of the top wedding vendors in the DMV. There are dozens of industry pros on board for this year’s event, from wedding planners to bakers, invitation designers and music makers. Speaking of which…

3. Live music.

Several different music agencies are bringing their talent to this year’s event, so you can check out everything from string quartets to multi-pieces live bands, to deejays, all right on the spot.

4. Food & Drink

In addition to all of the light bites, bubble tea, and champagne that the Mandarin Oriental will be providing, the Washingtonian’s wedding showcase will also include cocktails from Ketel One and Johnnie Walker, plus samples from various bakers (pro tip: the cookies at Liberty Baking Co.’s table are not to be missed).

5. Panel discussions.

Wedding Planning 101, How to Choose a Photographer, Planning a Picture-Perfect Wedding Day: If you have questions relating to any of these topics pop into one of our three panels where you can hear experts discuss, followed by an audience Q&A. After the panel, head over to a designated room to chat more with the panelists about what specific questions you might have that didn’t get answered in the panel.





6. Building your own gift box.

Thinking about gifting your guests with customized welcome boxes? It’s such a special gift— specially for your out-of-town guests. Marigold and Grey is back at Washingtonian’s wedding showcase this year with a build-your-own gift box pop-up shop. Couples who visit the shop can browse the room and select items to include, plus the ribbon the match, to take home their very own set.

7. The runway show.

Around 2 p.m., a premiere runway show featuring more than two dozen dresses from Zoya’s Atelier, plus menswear from Enzo Custom, will conclude the event. Last year we added menswear as well as some evening wear and looks for mothers-of-the brides and grooms, and we’ll have all that and more back again this year for our biggest runway show yet. Bridal looks will include classic and trendy gowns from some of our favorite designers, with a variety that includes something for everyone.

8. Gift bags and door prizes.

Throughout the Unveiled 2020 day, thousands of dollars in door prizes will be awarded to a few lucky attendees, and all attendees will get to take home their own swag bag, which will include a confetti popper, custom engraved coasters, cookies, and more!

9. Monte Durham!

The beloved star from Atlanta’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ will be our special guest at this year’s show! Guests who purchase VIP meet-and-greet tickets will get to chat with Monte during an intimate meet-and-greet, and then join him front row for the runway show. Missed out on VIP tickets? That’s okay, too—Monte will be greeting guests at the step-and-repeat near registration for quick hellos and photos at the end of the event.

Don’t want to miss the fun? Visit Washingtonian’s wedding showcase’s website here for tickets and more info.

