Where to Order Takeout and Delivery in Bethesda

COVID-19 hasn’t much diminished Bethesda’s dining scene, which is light on fine dining and heavy on family-friendly restaurants, chains, decades-old neighborhood institutions, and mom and pops. While a few places have temporarily closed, many have thriving takeout/delivery options. And in lots of cases, you can get beer, wine, and cocktails to go, too. A few of our favorites:

Alatri Bros.

4926 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

The wood-fired pizza place has a 20 percent off promotion going on Mediterranean small plates and pies like the Alsace (a pizza version of a tarte flambee) and Jorge’s Inferno, a mix of pepperoni, olives, and Fresno peppers. Pickup or delivery via Doordash.

Bangkok Garden

4906 St. Elmo Ave., Bethesda

The snug Thai institution is still offering its tangy soups, noodle dishes, spicy salads, and curries. Pickup or delivery via Postmates.

Chicken on the Run

4933 St. Elmo Ave., Bethesda

You can get family-style spreads—for up to eight people— of Peruvian chicken, plantains, and yucca here. Pickup or delivery via Doordash.

Jaleo

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

José Andrés’s tapas mainstay just reopened for delivery and pickup. There are cheese plates, jamon-and-manchego sandwiches, and an array of classic Spanish small plates (excellent gambas al ajillo). You can also get sangria, a gin and tonic, a couple wines, and beer.

Medium Rare

4904 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

Mark Bucher’s steakhouse offers just one dinner: a $23.95 set menu of bread, green salad, and culotte steak and fries. What really makes it though, is the glorious sauce it comes with, which he is now selling by the quart. At brunch, there’s steak and eggs and French toast. Booze ranges from tequila shots to beer to chateauneuf du cape. Order for pickup or delivery via Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Olazzo

7921 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

If you’re in the mood for meatballs, big red-saucy plates of pasta, and lots of other things from the Italian American playbook, this is your place. The chicken cardinale, with penne draped in creamy tomato sauce, is our usual order. Pickup or delivery via Doordash.

Q by Peter Chang

4500 East-West Hwy., Bethesda

One of the top Peking ducks in town comes out of chef and Hubei native Peter Chang’s Bethesda flagship. Don’t miss the dumplings, dry-fried eggplant, and Szechuan-style kung pao chicken, either. Order for pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Raku

7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

We’re big fans of the chirashi and the elaborately dressed sushi rolls at this pan-Asian spot. There are noodle soups, bigger fusion plates, and bottles of wine and sake, too. It’s offering both curbside pickup and delivery.

Silver

7150 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The upscale diner (the sister to chain Silver Diner) balances comfort food indulgences (pickle-brined fried chicken sandwiches) with healthier options (salmon with asparagus). There are family-style dishes and lots of choices for brunch, including DIY mimosa kits. Curbside pickup and delivery.

Vace

4705 Miller Ave., Bethesda

This tiny deli (and its Cleveland Park twin) are a favorite for frozen pastas and sauces, Italian pantry staples, hefty subs, and sturdy, sauce-on-top pizza. It’s open for regular carryout and is also on Postmates.

Woodmont Grill

7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The offshoot of the Hillstone chain is great for burgers (veggie and regular), nicely embellished salads, and sushi rolls. Curbside pickup only.

