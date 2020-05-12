7 Ways to Celebrate Your Original Wedding Date

Whether you’ve decided to exchange vows in a more intimate setting, or you just want to honor what would have been your wedding date (while you await a larger celebration), here are seven ways to make the most of a meaningful day at home.

1. Dress up.

Whether you want to wear your actual wedding dress or tuxedo, or choose something new that’s maybe a little bit less formal, you don’t have to have somewhere to go to get all dressed up. Trade your quarantine athleisure for something as special as the day.

2. Dance to your first dance song.

Push your sofa out of the way, dim the lights, light some candles, and have your moment.

3. Get takeout from your caterer.

If your caterer or venue is offering meals for takeout, check in to see if you can order a replica wedding meal. If your specific vendor isn’t offering your wedding day menu, find a restaurant that offers something similar and do your best to recreate that meal. (See how one of the real-wedding couples we featured recently did just this!)

4. Set the table with an arrangement from your florist.

Many wedding florists are currently offering arrangements for other occasions—reach out to see if you can get something similar to what you might have had planned, or at least in the color scheme you’d envisioned.

5. Pop some bubbly.

Open a bottle of the Champagne that would have been served, or gather the ingredients to make your signature cocktails.

6. Have a drive-by parade of well wishes from your nearest and dearest.

If you really want to go all out, invite your local loved ones to drive by to honk and wave, parade style. Check out this recent real wedding where friends and family drove by to congratulate the couple from afar.

7. Zoom your family and/or your wedding party.

Host a zoom call with friends and family for a toast. It may not be what you had imagined, but your big day will come, and this one right now is worth celebrating.

