These High School Sweethearts Threw a Gorgeous Fall Wedding at Meridian House

Amy Sun and Mike Luong got married last fall and their wedding, complete with burgundy peonies, creamy hydrangeas, and textured greenery, has us reminiscing of easier times when it comes to throwing big events. Larger-scaled weddings unfortunately, are still on the fritz due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean couples should stop browsing past weddings for inspiration in the hopes that things go back to normal soon, (crossing fingers real soon). So, for those in the midst of planning their nuptials, big or small, this year or next, Amy and Mike’s dreamy November bash is a great place to look for ideas. Check out their wedding below that featured a flower-filled outdoor ceremony, where bridesmaids donned ultra-chic velvet gowns, and dining included an elegant sit-down-dinner followed by a self-serve churro bar—yum!

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Romantic Wedding Day Theme

The couple got engaged in Italy, where Mike proposed on a gondola ride through a canal of row houses. #swoon. Their wedding day, in turn, was influenced by a “European romance” theme, they say.

The Show-Stopping Blooms

The couple’s wedding flowers were definitely one of the highlights from this soirée. Blooms varied in color, from deep and rich burgundies to soft pinks and purples to fragrant creamy whites, and featured an array of different eye-catching species, such as garden roses, dahlias, buttercups, astilbe, and more.

How They Met

Amy and Mike actually met in high school. They both grew up in Falls Church and would often chit chat in the hallways at school. At first Amy only noticed Mike’s “jock,” vibe, and Mike thought Amy was a little “nerdy,” but once they got to know one another those stereotypes quickly faded. “He was a jock who had a bad boy look, but once we started talking, he was sweet and caring,” remembers Amy. After some harmless flirting, the two agreed to go on their first date to the movies. It was Christmas Eve almost 15 years ago now, and the two have been together ever since.

The Couple’s Favorite Wedding Details

Bride: Amy had two favorite details, one being the personalized ceremony speech from her longtime friend who also served as their officiant, and the other was the wow-worthy floral staircase lined with Jo Malone scented

candles that made for a stunning grand entrance.

Groom: Mike’s favorite memory from their fall wedding was during the reception. “Once we were seated, we were able to take in the room full of family and friends and [I felt] so happy to be surrounded by so much love,” he says.

The Details:

Photographer: Winnie Dora Photography |Venue: Meridian House | Planning & Design: Simply Breathe Events | Florist: Hnblooms | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Well Dunn Catering | Cake: Julie Tran | Hair Stylist: Georgetown Brides | Makeup Artist: Makeup by Mimi Tran | Bride’s Attire: Hayley Paige from The Bridal Room | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo from Nordstrom | Groom & Groomsmen’s Attire: Black Tux from Nordstrom | Music/Entertainment: DJ Squirrel | Photo booth: Premier Moments DC | Videographer: A Play of Light

Join the conversation!