This DAR Wedding Featured a Classic DC Theme With Tuscan Inspiration

Alexandra and Joshua’s wedding in downtown DC is filled with dusty blues, soft grays, and shades of white—making it a perfect example of how to blend the romance of Italy with Washington’s classic nature for an ethereal summer setting. The two married al fresco at the DC War Memorial and then guests paraded down the street to a reception at the Daughters of the American Revolution.

For their DC wedding with a Tuscan twist, the couple decorated with lush greenery and even incorporated their adorable pup in their decorations, (you have to see their escort wall!), while serving a delicious spread of farm-to-table fare. “We had a grazing table during cocktail hour and Main Event Catering recreated my mom’s famous gorgonzola-and-balsamic flatbreads for guests to enjoy,” says Alexandra. Dinner, she said, included a family-style tomato-and -burrata first course and a choice of filet or European bass for the entrée. Check out their summer DAR wedding below to see all the details.

Fun fact: Invitations were designed by the bride herself! She enlisted Oklahoma City calligrapher, Medicallig for the envelopes and stamps from Little Postage House.

How They Met and First Date

The couple claims that they met how like typical millennials do now, on a dating app. “At the time, I had just started my wedding planning business in Washington, DC and Josh had just moved back from New York,” says Alexandra. They had their first date at Ri Ra in Georgetown (where Josh would eventually propose almost four years later) and they instantly hit it off talking for hours about their families, friends, and life goals. “It was unlike any first date I had been on and it’s been nonstop talking between us ever since,” says Alexandra.

The Top Priority

The couple says that their guests’ comfort were their top priority. “I have planned and seen over 100 weddings and I think [guests are] overlooked so often,” says Alexandra, a wedding planner herself. “I wanted people to feel welcomed to our city from the minute they checked into the hotel, to the last song played at the wedding. After all, it wouldn’t have been nearly as wild of a party without them!”

The Splurges

Alexandra knew she wanted to create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic, therefore the couple splurged on the linens, lounge space, bar, and chairs. “I have worked with La Tavola Linens, DC Rental and White Glove Rentals for years, so I knew what pieces I wanted and what impact they would make in the overall design,” she says. She also opted to swap out her traditional wedding gown for a custom reception dress after cocktail hour, because she knew DC’s hot summers “would require a short dancing dress.”

The Personalized Details

The couple’s dog, Stanley was the focal point of the escort card display, which featured grab-and-go local beers with guests’ names attached by blue ribbon. “We created a watercolor portrait of [Stanley] that was placed on a wall with cans of our favorite DC Brau beer and acrylic escort cards for guests to enjoy,” explains Alexandra.

The Cake, Signature Drink, and Late Night Snacks

The couple served a three-tiered nearly naked vanilla-and-raspberry cake. They also opted for mini pistachio and chocolate ice-cream cones and late-night Philly Cheesesteaks, which were a nod to the bride’s family. As for their signature wedding cocktail, they served “The Rickster,” a cocktail named after the bride’s dad: He claims he created it, but the bride says it’s just Tito’s, soda, and splash of cranberry. Sounds good to us!

The Details:

Photographer: Kimberly Florence Photography | Venue: DC War Memorial (ceremony); Daughters of the American Revolution (reception) | Planning & Design: Katy Hogan of Alexandra Nesterak Events | Florist: Love Blooms | Catering: Main Event Catering | Cake: Sunday Morning Bakehouse |Hair and Makeup Stylist: Hair and Makeup by Ana B (bridesmaids); Connie at Randolph Cree Salon (bride) | Bride’s Attire: Vera Wang from David’s Bridal (ceremony); Anomalie (reception) | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Groomsmen’s Attire: Generation Tux | Music/Entertainment: Kevin and Jen Fox (ceremony); Onyx Band (reception) | Transportation: RMA | Videographer: Bowen Films | Rentals: La Tavola Linens, DC Rental, White Glove Rentals | Dog Care: Furever and Always | Calligraphy: Just Write Studios | Lighting: Pike Productions

