17 Last Minute Father’s Day Ideas (That Aren’t All Steak)

Go big for breakfast:

*If you’ve procrastinated making any dining plans—even until Sunday morning—order a round of massive breakfast sandwiches and Bloodies from Shaw sandwich pop-up Butter Me Up (651 Florida Ave., NW). They deliver.

*St. Anselm’s buttermilk biscuits are some of the best in the city—and they are at peak amazingness when they come right out of the oven. We’ve got the recipe here, but if you want to make it easy on yourself, pick up a biscuit kit ($18) from the Union Market-adjacent steakhouse (1250 Fifth St., NE).

*Starting at 10 AM on Sunday, pan-Latin hotspot Seven Reasons will package a barbecue-style brunch for takeout or delivery ( 2208 14th St., NW). The menu ($200), feeds three or four, and includes a half chicken, steak, blood sausage and chorizo, roasted potatoes, and a few sides and sauces.

Give the gift of great drinks:

*Shaw cocktail destination the Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW) has a bunch of cool drink kits with ingredients and recipes for concoctions like mint juleps, pisco sours, and sherry martinis. You can pick them up or get them delivered anytime between Wednesday, June 17 and Saturday, June 20.

*Service Bar (926-928 U St., NW) serves 32-ounce batched cocktails for takeout and delivery. I’m partial to the burnt-orange sour and spicy paloma.

*Jack Rose, the Adams Morgan whiskey mecca, is holding a pop-up shop filled with bourbons, single malts, ryes, and more. Stop by the saloon (2007 18th St., NW) and keep an eye on Instagram for hours.

Get top-shelf takeout from a (usually) hard-to-get-into restaurant:

*The biggest carryout news of the week: much-missed Filipino spot Bad Saint (3226 11th St., NW) has reopened. Same day orders are taken Saturday and Sunday.

*Tasting room Rooster & Owl (2436 14th St., NW) is doing four-course menus ($45) centered around entrees like fried chicken with miso honey and fish-sauce-glazed ribs.

*On weekends, Kith and Kin (801 Wharf St., SW)—Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean Wharf restaurant—is doing a short takeout menu that includes his excellent jerk chicken and coconut rice.

*Mama Chang (3251 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax) is open for both dine-in and takeout. Go for the Peking duck and dry-fried cauliflower.

Have a giant mess of seafood:

*At Clifton dining room Trummer’s (7134 Main St., Clifton), a stockpot comes loaded with the makings of a shrimp boil for two to six people ($84-$252). Besides shrimp, there’re clams, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn. You can add on lobster, mussels, and snow crab legs.

*Fiola Mare‘s seafood bucket ($184) also comes in a ready-to-steam pot. It serves four and includes snow crab, shrimp, lobster, mussels, clams, and corn on the cob, plus accessories like a seafood marinade, Calabrese aioli, cocktail sauce, and lemons. Pick it up at the restaurant (3100 K St., NW) Thursday through Sunday.

*Hank’s Oyster Bar’s steamer kit ($152) comes with two lobsters (with cracker), clams, shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob. Pick one up from either the Dupont Circle (1624 Q St., NW) or Wharf (701 Wharf St., SW) location.

*At Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab (750 15th St., NW), a dinner-for-four package ($199.95) includes Alaskan king crab, stone crabs, a few sides, and Key lime pie.

*And you could always DIY it with a trip to the Maine Avenue Fish Market (1100 Maine Ave., SW); Captain White’s, which abounds with blue crab, lobster, and other shellfish, is our first stop.

Okay, fine, grill (but make it interesting!):

*A ribeye, chicken shish kebab, and sides like carrots with harissa are among the things in Maydan’s (1346 Florida Ave., NW) home-barbecue kit ($50 a person). For an extra $15 you can get a bundle of charcoal and wood. And they’ll cook it for you if you want.

*Wine bar/market Cork (1805 14th St., NW) is offering a grill kit ($150) centered around a 32-ounce porterhouse. It also comes with chips and onion dip, grilled shrimp cobb salad, roasted fingerling potatoes, strawberry shortcake, and a bottle of minerally red wine.

*Upgrade your burger and hotdog game with Centrolina’s (974 Palmer Alley, NW) $200 grilling package (enough for four people). It’s got pork-fennel sausage, dry-aged beef patties, house-made brioche burger and hotdog buns, sides and toppings, and stracciatella gelato with berries. There’s also a six-pack of Port City Optimal Wit and a bottle of rose.

*You can choose whether or not you want the Dabney (122 Blagden Alley, NW) to grill the 32 ounce ribeye in its family Father’s Day prix fixe ($150 for three people). It also comes with a wedge salad, corn on the cob, twice-baked potatoes, mac’ and cheese, strawberry cobbler, and a few sauces and condiments.

