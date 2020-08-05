  • Trending Now in Our Events
Video From Campus Conversations With President Wayne A.I. Frederick of Howard University

The Howard alum talked about a reimagined college experience and more.

On Wednesday, July 29, Washingtonian kicked off its Campus Conversations series, which is a virtual event series featuring interviews with the leaders of the DMV’s colleges and universities. Editor-in-Chief Michael Schaffer interviewed Wayne A.I. Frederick, MD, MBA, current President of Howard University. The conversation focused on a variety of topics, from how alumni can continue to support the “Baby Bison “of Howard to what it’s like to be a practicing surgeon while running a University to a recent donation from MacKenzie Scott and more.

Sherene Joseph
