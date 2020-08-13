A Quaint Micro-Wedding at the Carlyle House in Alexandria

For those planning an elopement or micro-wedding, Michelle and Jeff’s private ceremony at the Carlyle House in Alexandria is filled with swoon-worthy ideas. The couple, who were supposed to marry in the Outer Banks, decided to postpone their bigger celebration to next year and instead elope with just six people in attendance, plus their adorable pup, Lucy. Check out their sweet micro-wedding below to see more of their heartfelt day.

The Couple’s Original Wedding Plans

Michelle and Jeff got engaged last year at Hank’s Oyster Bar and were set to marry in the Outer Banks, specifically in the beachy town of Duck, North Carolina. Due to Covid-19, the couple had to rethink their wedding day and postpone their celebration. However, Michelle and Jeff were determined to not let the pandemic damper all of their plans. So, they decided to honor their original wedding date and marry in an ultra-private setting with their closest loved ones in attendance. Jeff’s mom played the guitar while Michelle’s mother walked her down the aisle. Their dog Lucy was their witness along with Michelle’s sister, niece and two of the couple’s close friends. Overall they kept it simple, but did decide to work with a florist, Kory at Springvale, to create the wedding-day florals. “She understood my ‘elopement vision,'” says Michelle, “and exceeded expectations with my bouquet, Jeff’s boutonnière and Lucy’s flower collar.”

The Socially Distant Ceremony

For their intimate ceremony, the couple had her maid-of-honor help with broadcasting the event over Facebook Live. This allowed for the Michelle and Jeff’s nearest and dearest to still be present while the couple exchanged vows.

The Virtual Toasts

After the intimate ceremony, the couple celebrated by having a virtual toast over Zoom. With the help of a phone stand and a crisp bottle of bubbly, the groom’s father was able to call in and send his well wishes to the newlyweds, which made for a special moment.

The Couple’s Favorite Wedding Detail

Michelle’s favorite detail from their micro-wedding was having their dog Lucy be a part of their big day. “Her flower collar from Springvale floral was beautiful,” she says, adding that she especially loved the photos photographer Kir Tuben captured where Lucy is looking directly to the camera.

Jeff’s favorite detail was the intimate aesthetic the Carlyle House provided. “Even though I am definitely excited for what the big celebration with our friends next year will be,” he says, “it was nice to be able to have a small moment with just Michelle.”

The night ended with dinner in Alexandria. “We were able to get three dozen macarons from our vendor down in the Outer Banks, and we shared those at dinner with our six guests,” says Michelle.

The Details:

Photographer: Kir Tuben | Venue: Carlyle House Historic Park | Florist: Springvale Floral | Invitations: Truly Engaging by Magnetstreet | Catering: Sonoma Cellar | Cake: Patty Bakes | Bride’s Attire: Desiree Hartsock Bridal

