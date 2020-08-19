A Cherry Blossom-Inspired Wedding at Decatur House

Last year, Katelyn and Nathan threw a springtime wedding at the historic Decatur House. And, of course, since late March means peak season for the iconic DC Cherry Blossoms, the big day was filled with soft pink blooms. See more of their Cherry Blossom-inspired wedding for all kinds of inspo below:

How They Met

Katelyn and Nathan say that their relationship was “love at first swipe” ….or at least something close to it! The pair connected through a popular dating app back in 2015. After messaging a bit they agreed to meet the following day at Firefly, a quaint restaurant in Dupont. “It was a magical evening that ended with [our] first kiss,” says the couple, adding that they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The Wedding Ceremony

The couple married outside in Decatur House’s garden-like patio. Gold Chiavari chairs were used for ceremony seating and mercury-glass vases filled with florals served as aisle markers. The date of their wedding was also special. “Our wedding date was Katelyn’s parents’ anniversary and also a time of year that Nathan’s family usually visits the couple in DC,” explains the couple.

The Wedding Details

The couple chose Decatur House because it’s located in the center of the District and represents their “shared history of meeting, dating, and living in DC,” they say. They also selected vendors that reflected their relationship, too. “Our dessert vendors, District Doughnut and Bakeshop, are two of our favorite places to go for treats on a regular basis,” says Katelyn, adding that their florist is from the Dupont Farmers Market, where they go every Sunday, rain or shine.

The Details:

