This Couple’s Two-Day Celebration Included a Vibrant Indian Ceremony Followed By A Modern Rooftop Reception

Sonchari and Kartik’s Indian wedding included two days of celebrating. “Splitting up the ceremony and reception allowed us to embrace both traditional Indian décor for the ceremony and a more modern, yet elegant vibe for the reception,” explains the couple. So, they opted for a colorful Indian ceremony, filled with gold accents and rich reds, that took place outside at the stately Kentlands Mansion. Then, the next day, guests were invited to a modern reception at the top of the scenic Potomac View Terrace, which featured a softer color palette of muted blues and creamy whites. Overall, both celebrations paid tribute to Sonchari and Kartik’s Indian heritage by including henna tattoos, gorgeous florals, and luxe saris and other traditional attire. “We wanted to make sure all of the traditional Indian elements that our parents had taught us were included [at our wedding],” says Sonchari. Check out their weekend-packed wedding below to learn more:

The Traditional Indian Ceremony

Sonchari and Kartik’s ceremony was a culture-rich festivity. “We chose a décor style that embodied [the] traditional Indian marriage colors,” says the couple. Attire included Indian clothing, such as saris featuring gorgeous beadwork and bold colors. As for the ceremony setting, red drapery and lush florals decorated the couple’s mandap, or wedding altar. Kartik also had a fun-filled barrat celebration as he and his guests arrived to the ceremony.

The Indian-American Reception

The couple held their reception the day after their ceremony on the rooftop of the Potomac View Terrace. This allowed for them to provide a more modern celebration in the heart of DC. “Holding the reception on a rooftop overlooking the Lincoln Memorial and with a fantastic eye-level view of the Washington Monument was a dream come true and a testament to our love of the city,” explains the couple.

The Cocktail Hour

Before the reception, the couple opted for an extended cocktail hour, (an hour and a half) where they served heavy appetizers on the downstairs terrace of their venue. This gave guests plenty of time to mix and mingle and enjoy some Indian food. “Both the cocktail hour and dinner were Indian food catered by IndAroma and frankly, they knocked it out of the park,” says the couple.

