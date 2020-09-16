A Greenery-Filled Wedding at the Modern Eaton Hotel

Katie and Nfally’s wedding is a great source of inspiration for those who are planning to marry in downtown DC and expecting a lot of out-of-town guests. The couple, who met and live in Dallas, decided to marry in DC because it was not only an easy destination for their families to travel to, but because they fell in love with their modern hotel venue, Eaton DC. The destination was an added bonus for the bride, because she’d lived in the city for some time before meeting Nfally. As for Nfally, he grew up in The Gambia, and DC proved to be an easy flight for his international relatives.

Throughout their celebration Katie and Nfally found thoughtful ways to incorporate the groom’s West African roots. From their charitable favors, to their greenery-filled decorations, to their cocktail hour music, Katie and Nfally’s special day was uniquely their own. Check out their wedding below for more details:

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Flowers

The couple’s wedding-day flowers featured deep moody shades of burgundy paired with pops of white and gray. And they did not skimp on the greenery, of course. Katie’s bouquet featured a loose asymmetric style, and included a gorgeous king protea. As for centerpieces, they used a mix of bronze terrariums, matte-black vessels, and modern tall black and glass lanterns, which they filled with “an eclectic mix of greenery, ferns, pillar candles and berries,” says Katie.

How the Couple Met

Katie and Nfally met while using the popular dating website, Match.com. Nfally made the first move by responding to a statement Katie had in her profile about her lack of cooking skills. He piqued Katie’s interest by boldly claiming that “cooking was very easy.” She says she doesn’t cook, not even a little bit, and that a man’s ability to cook was definitely a pro. They messaged back and forth until exchanging phone numbers. “Being an old fashioned guy, Nfally insisted we talk on the phone,” says Katie, adding that she liked him enough to pretend she didn’t hate talking on the phone. “Eventually I taught him to text back instead of call,” she says.

The Couple’s Favorite Moments From Their Wedding

Katie: “It is so hard to pick one thing. Probably my favorite detail was Nfally being so emotional during our ceremony. It was very sweet to see him so raw and open.”

Nfally: “At the very last minute, Katie decided to move our bridal photos to the National Cathedral to get pictures with flowers and greenery which was my favorite part. I also really liked our first look where we got to read our vows to one another.”

The Wedding Details

After their ceremony, the couple had a cocktail hour where they had a Kora player to serve as entertainment as guests mixed and mingled. “It brought lively background West African sounds,” explains the couple. For their reception, the couple decorated with tropical greenery and modern geometric details and geodes. They also decided to give back when it came to wedding-day favors. “Nfally and I decided to donate in honor of each guest to JOYE, an education non-profit in The Gambia,” says Kate. They placed a note describing the charitable donation on the cover of old books that were scattered throughout the tables and décor.

The Details:

Photographer: Rebecca Wilcher Photography | Venue & Caterer: Eaton DC | Florist: Flowers at 38 | Invitations: CottonPaperie Letterpress | Cake: The Cake Room | Hair and Makeup Stylist: Amie Decker Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Wtoo by Watters from Lovely Bride | Groom & Groomsmen Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids | Music/Entertainment: MSE Productions (ceremony); District Remix LLC (reception) | Transportation: RSTQ Transportation

Join the conversation!