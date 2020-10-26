Food  |  News & Politics

DC's Trump Hotel Is Officially Four Years Old Today

A look back at the stories from the property's early days

Written by
| Published on
Trump hotel photograph by Evy Mages

Four years ago today—just over a week before winning the 2016 election—Donald Trump cut the ribbon of his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel with a pair of giant golden scissors. In the years since, the property has become the hotspot for the his political supporters and a hotbed for political profiteering controversy. Here’s a look back through our archives at moments from the hotel’s early days you’ve probably forgotten all about:

  • That time José Andrés was supposed to open a fine-dining restaurant in the Trump hotel.
  • That time Andrés pulled out of the hotel for Trump’s remarks about immigrants, and the Trumps sued him for $10 million.
  • That time a dead bird got stuck in one of the antique mail chutes off the hotel’s atrium.
  • That time the hotel charged $33,000 for its presidential suite on election night 2016.
  • That time “America” was spelled incorrectly on the hotel menu.
  • That time the lobby bar jacked up its cocktail prices several weeks after opening.
  • That time the lobby bar raised its prices AGAIN so that the cheapest cocktail was $24. (It also added a $100 martini with oysters and caviar.)
  • That time the the Trump hotel introduced wine served by the spoonful… for up to $140 a sip.
  • The time we learned about “clothesline bacon.”
  • That time Politico reporter Daniel Lippman was turned away from a breakfast meeting at the hotel because “media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests.”
  • That time the Trump hotel was ranked the 37th best hotel in the DC-area.
  • That time the Trump hotel’s steakhouse was forced to limit operations because of “A Day Without Immigrants” protests in February 2017.
  • That time a row of “Don’s Johns” portable toilets were placed in front the hotel for the 2017 People’s Climate March and people had way too much fun making signs.
  • That time Cork Wine Bar sued the hotel for unfair competition.
  • That time artist Robin Bell projected “SHITHOLE” with poop emojis on the hotel.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.'s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

