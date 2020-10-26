DC’s Trump Hotel Is Officially Four Years Old Today

Four years ago today—just over a week before winning the 2016 election—Donald Trump cut the ribbon of his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel with a pair of giant golden scissors. In the years since, the property has become the hotspot for the his political supporters and a hotbed for political profiteering controversy. Here’s a look back through our archives at moments from the hotel’s early days you’ve probably forgotten all about:
- That time José Andrés was supposed to open a fine-dining restaurant in the Trump hotel.
- That time Andrés pulled out of the hotel for Trump’s remarks about immigrants, and the Trumps sued him for $10 million.
- That time a dead bird got stuck in one of the antique mail chutes off the hotel’s atrium.
- That time the hotel charged $33,000 for its presidential suite on election night 2016.
- That time “America” was spelled incorrectly on the hotel menu.
- That time the lobby bar jacked up its cocktail prices several weeks after opening.
- That time the lobby bar raised its prices AGAIN so that the cheapest cocktail was $24. (It also added a $100 martini with oysters and caviar.)
- That time the the Trump hotel introduced wine served by the spoonful… for up to $140 a sip.
- The time we learned about “clothesline bacon.”
- That time Politico reporter Daniel Lippman was turned away from a breakfast meeting at the hotel because “media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests.”
- That time the Trump hotel was ranked the 37th best hotel in the DC-area.
- That time the Trump hotel’s steakhouse was forced to limit operations because of “A Day Without Immigrants” protests in February 2017.
- That time a row of “Don’s Johns” portable toilets were placed in front the hotel for the 2017 People’s Climate March and people had way too much fun making signs.
- That time Cork Wine Bar sued the hotel for unfair competition.
- That time artist Robin Bell projected “SHITHOLE” with poop emojis on the hotel.