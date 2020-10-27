This DAR Wedding Featured a Neutral Color Palette and a Late-Night Ice Cream Truck

Megan and Chris met in college, but it wasn’t until years later when they reconnected in New York City that their relationship began. After dating for three years and planning a wedding for one-and-a-half, the two returned to the DC area last October to say “I do.” Read more about their story and check out their DAR wedding, with its romantic yet modern design, below.

How They Met

Megan, a special education teacher originally from Alexandria, and Chris, an analyst from Richmond, met as students at James Madison University, where their respective sorority and fraternity often socialized and they had a lot of mutual friends. Six years after college, Megan accepted a teaching job in New York City. During her first weekend there, she met up with some old college friends for brunch to reconnect, and Chris walked in. Something was different about him, Megan says. “Maybe it was his new NYC style (he’d changed his look to the tighter pants/cooler sneakers vibe that was much different than the fraternity boy Megan remembered, she says) or just time and age,” but after brunch, Megan texted a friend and said, “I think I have a crush.” The feeling was mutual, (“the chemistry was instant,” Chris says) and Chris asked her out for drinks, and their “college friendship transitioned to a relationship with ease.”

Their First Date & Proposal Story

For their first date, they went to a rooftop beer garden where they talked for hours before walking to another bar to delay the end of the evening. Three years later, Chris proposed at a vineyard outside of Nashville, a trip he’d taken Megan on under the guise of going to an Odesza concert in the city.

Over the next 18 months the couple, with the help of the bride’s sister, planned a simple, romantic wedding with modern touches and a neutral palette of blush, grays, creams and black accents at Daughters of the American Revolution.

Their Wedding Venue

While Megan initially thought they’d choose an industrial space for their nuptials, she and Chris fell in love with the various spaces at DAR. “We loved the idea of having guests move from space to space throughout the wedding,” they said. “Ceremony and dancing on the portico, dinner in the gallery, and cocktail hour in the library.”

The Bride’s Favorite Wedding Detail

“My favorite aspect was planning with my sister/maid of honor, who happens to be the owner of Liz & Co,” says Megan. “Our taste is very similar, and without her our wedding wouldn’t have had any of the beautiful details it did. We spent months talking about the perfect escort table, debating whether or not I needed lounge furniture, and deciding that black matte chargers were an absolute must.” Among Megan’s favorite details was the use of her late father’s tie to wrap the bouquet. “I love to look back on those photos and know [I] had a piece of them there,” she says.

The Music & Entertainment

For music, they went back and forth on a band or DJ but ultimately chose the Bachelor Boys band, who played Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes Your Happy” as a nod to Megan’s dad to kick off the evening, in place of a father/daughter dance.

In lieu of favors the couple donated to the Cancer Research Institute in Megan’s dad’s name.

The Wedding Menu

On the menu, cocktail hour featured such appetizers as cheesy potato bites, spicy chicken salad, cornbread bites, beef skewers, and crab cakes. For dinner, the couple requested a re-creation of the bride’s favorite kale caesar from Sweet Green, and chose a dual plate of salmon in filet. And for dessert, the couple surprised guests with the Captain Cookie ice cream truck where they got to choose from cookies and milk, cookie ice cream sandwiches, or ice cream. And although it wasn’t an official signature cocktail, the bride’s favorite White Claw’s were on tap.

The Groom’s Favorite Wedding Detail

As for the groom, he says his favorite part was at the end, when “with the best night of [my] life slipping away, everyone got together under the columns of the DAR portico for one last dance.” The song? The Killers “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

Following their wedding day, the couple honeymooned in South Africa.

The Details:

Photographer: Sarah Shank Photography | Venue: Daughters of the American Revolution | Event Planning & Design: Liz & Co Events | Florist: Bee Inspired Events | Invitations: Paper Culture | Catering: Classic Catering (VA) | Dessert: Captain Cookie | Hairstylist: Alison Harper Co. | Makeup Artist: Erica Basha | Bride’s Attire: Labella Bridal in Occoquan, Virginia | Groom’s Attire: Bonobos | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Show Me Your Mumu | Groomsmen’s Attire: BlackTux | Music: Bachelor Boys Band | Calligraphy/Escort Table Boxes: Copperstone Co. | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd. | Vintage Furniture: Faccia Fresca Vintage

