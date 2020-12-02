A Stone Tower Winery Wedding Featuring a Pastel Color Palette and Southern-Inspired Menu

Allison and Connor met as students at John T. Baker middle school in Damascus, Maryland where they became instant friends. That friendship, they say, carried them into college, where they began dating in fall of 2012. After six years of dating, the two were spending a rain Friday night at home in September of 2018—Connor had just gotten home from a football game that had been postponed for weather. “We were talking about our past week and I was filling in dates in the new agenda book he had just gotten me that week when I looked up to realize he had left the room,” Allison says. “I was still busy filling out dates when he came back into the room and started talking. I was half listening when I heard him say, “…and I just couldn’t wait any longer!” I looked up to find him on one knee with a box in his hand. It was the easiest answer of my life!”

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Wedding Theme and Style

Over the next nine months, the pair planned a day they describe as “clean, classic, whimsical, and natural.” Their first priority was ensuring the party was one that guests of all ages would enjoy, Allison says. “We didn’t want to see anyone seated during our reception and wanted to ensure that our guests had just as much fun as we did! It was also important when designing the theme that we chose a style that would stand the test of time. We wanted to be able to look back on our wedding years from now and still enjoy everything we chose!”

The Big Day

For the venue, they chose Stone Tower Winery, and for the color palette: white, gold, and blue with pastel accents. Following the ceremony, a biscuit bar and bacon-wrapped-apples for on the appetizer menu, and for the main course, guests enjoyed brisket, chicken, roasted vegetables, and mashed potatoes. For dessert: a vanilla bean cake with strawberry filling.

Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in Turks and Caicos.

The Details:

Photographer: Lauren Swann Photography | Venue: Stone Tower Winery | Florist: Wild Pollen Design | Invitations: Public House Co. | Catering: Simply Fresh Events | Cake: Class & Charm Cakery | Hairstylist: Melanie McCintire | Makeup Artist: Kelley Unthank | Bride’s Attire: BHLDN | Groom and Groomsmen Attire: The Black Tux, Nordstom | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN | Music: Black Tie Entertainment | Videographer: Jon Key Photography |

Calligraphy and Wedding Signage: Leah Letters

Join the conversation!