A Lavish Purple Wedding at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Danique and Henri met at a party in 2013. They started chatting and really hit it off. After four years of dating, Henri wanted to do something big for Danique’s 25th birthday, so he planned a five-day trip to Montego Bay Jamaica with friends. “The last night we had dinner on the beach, and while at dinner in front of [everyone] he asked me to marry him,” says Danique, “It was just perfect!”

On July 20, 2019, they married at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. The couple wanted a lavish, formal affair and chose a purple color scheme with gold details. See more from their wedding below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Fashion

Danique and Henri opted for two looks for their big. Both of Danique’s gowns were custom: the first she describes as “pure, regal, elegant, and classy,” and the second more “glamorous and sexy–lots of sparkle and a high slit.” For Henri, the first look was classic: a black tuxedo. The second was a custom green-and-silver tux with black tuxedo pants. “We wanted to stay away from the normal and really bring out our personalities,” says Danique.



The Ceremony

Entering the ceremony, Danique walked down the staircase aisle through fog from a fog machine which offered an “angelic illusion,” says their wedding planner. Photos of Danique’s late father were projected on larger-than-life screens on either side. “It was like he was sending me off to get married,” Danique says. Guests were seated in a circular arrangement for a “clear view of the entire room,” and a 10-foot floral backdrop served as a ceremony focal point (and was later repurposed as a backdrop for photos at the reception.)

The Decor

To create the lavish atmosphere the couple wanted, they chose black smoky chairs, ivory linens, and gold accents throughout. Lush, abundant purple florals and candles set a romantic vibe.

The Entertainment

Danique says she and Henri are big on entertaining, so as a special treat they hired a saxophonist to play alongside the DJ at the cocktail hour and reception. They also played a video of their love story during dinner.

What They Say

Their advice to other couples planning their big day? “Hire an event planner that understands your vision and advocates for you as a couple. Enjoy the process and invest in your photography and videography packages.”

The Details:

Photography: Tunji Studio | Venue: Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center |Event Planning & Design: FTK Konnect Events | Florist: BCG Events | Lighting: The Light Source Company | Cake: Mon Delice | Invitations: By Dami Studios NYC | Hairstylist: Dolled by Nueye, Uniqueberry Hair | Makeup Artist: Already Perfect Artistry | Groom and Groomsmen Attire: Suitsupply | Bride’s Attire: Jude Jowilson (gowns); Maria Elena Headpieces | Bridesmaids Attire: Dollhouse Bridesmaids | Production: Phemstar Productions | Music: Connell Thompson Sax | Cinema and Video: MalekPhotoWeddings

Join the conversation!