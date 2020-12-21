This Christmas-Inspired Wedding is Full of Red and Green Holiday Details

For those planning a Christmas-themed wedding and looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered. This festive and joyful day includes a color palette filled with holiday reds and hunter greens, paired with winter blooms, such as variegated holly, pine, cedar, and eucalyptus bells, and, of course, sparkly metallics to create the ultimate Hallmark-inspired celebration—which is how the couple likes to describe their theme.

Ali and David’s December day started with them getting ready at their historic mansion venue, Antrim 1844. They shared a first look at the mansion and then headed to St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, Maryland to exchange vows. After their nuptials, everyone was invited back to Antrim 1844 for an evening of dining, dancing, and mingling. Ali and David even splurged on an after-party at the mansion ‘s speakeasy following the reception, and their family and friends were able to stay on-site. “We had tasty drinks, a mac-n-cheese bar with delicious fixings, and a full run of the mansion where the speakeasy is located,” says Ali. “It was well worth the cost to keep the fun going a bit longer and feel like we could slip into less formal party attire, kick back, relax, and catch up with all of our friends and family.” Check out their Christmas-inspired wedding below for more details about their special day.

The Christmas-Inspired Wedding Theme

The couple describes their wedding as “winter warmth,” adding, “we joke about how much the wedding felt like a Hallmark movie, but that’s how we wanted it to feel–like a wonderful holiday party, a mix of nostalgia, love, and cheer,” they say.

How They Met

Ali and David describe themselves as a boomerang couple, stating that they first met in 2007 and dated for “two-ish” years. They broke up for “four-ish years,” and then rekindled and got back together for another “four-ish years” before getting engaged. “We parted ways in search of a healthy dose of maturity,” explains the couple, adding, that they just didn’t know it at the time.

The Christmas-Inspired Reception

The couple says that along with their Christmas-inspired decorations they also wanted to include small personal details. “From our handmade invitations Ali’s mom created, to personal touches around the reception, family owned antiques, lanterns, a Santa mailbox for cards, [and] lit fireplace, it was important for us to have details that reminded us of all the love our family and friends have given us over the years,” explains the couple.

The Details:

Photographer: Brittany Dunbar Photography | Venue: St. John Roman Catholic Church (ceremony); Antrim 1844 (reception); | Florist: Victoria Clausen Floral Events | Save the dates: Minted | Invitations: Jane and Blaire Virden | Catering: Antrim 1844 | Cake: Bakery Express | Makeup and Hair Stylist: Makeup by Ana B | Bride’s Gown: Sottero & Midgley from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal | Groom & Groomsmen Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Lulus | Music/Entertainment: The Klassix | Transportation: On the Town Limousines | Videographer: Riverlight Films













