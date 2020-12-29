Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2020

Oh, 2020. For everyone in Washington who needed an escape from you, we had many a longread to share. And for everyone who wanted an inside look at how others were managing, we had that covered, too. Here are some of our favorites, in no particular order, from one all-too-memorable year.

“Some people are using their car like they did in high school.”

Ryan Zimmerman, Chad Cordero, Jim Bowden, the first Screech, and others remember the behind-the-scenes bloopers, mishaps, and live-to-tell-it tales from when baseball came back to town.

Where would we be if Donald Trump hadn’t won the White House four years ago?

Cesar Sayoc turned his loyalty toward Donald Trump into a literal assault on the President’s Democratic enemies in 2018. His story is a cautionary tale about right-wing fanaticism.

This is what a luxe lockdown in Washington looks like.

Maria Manuela Goyanes is pushing Woolly to become an artistic standard bearer for the #MeToo, anti-racist era. It’s making some people uncomfortable.

From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.

“I barely told anyone I was doing this because I felt so bad, you know?”

They’ve got money, opinions, and the best table in the house.

TJ Ducklo found out what it’s like to work a presidential campaign while you’re battling a devastating personal health crisis.

Carrie Brady, a longtime employee at Google, was 40 and single when she decided to adopt a baby. Because of America’s opioid crisis, her chances of finding a match were better if she agreed to accept the child of someone addicted to drugs. A harrowing story of birth in the 21st century.



Law-school student Francis Wilson went right up to the brink of death and survived. Now if only he could forget what happened while his body went to war with the virus.

He’s a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over town. And he made sure everyone knew it.

Brothers Di and Hac Dang know what it’s like to lose a million dollars in a day. Now they just have to get through a pandemic.

