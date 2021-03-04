Modern Art, Yoga, and Drive-in Movies: Things to Do in DC, March 4-7

Hello hello!
We’ve got new exhibits, a filmmaker festival, and a food talk with Julia Turshen and Antoni Porowski.
Here’s what you should check out this weekend:
Film fest: Explore the virtual Women Filmmakers Festival from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. See works from Cecilia Vicuña, who looks at indigenous cultural traditions honoring the environment in Chile; Coco Fusco, a Cuban filmmaker who examines the relationship between art and Black activism; and Mariam Ghani, whose art has focused on the centennial of the 1918 pandemic. Catch curator-artist talks with Fusco (March 10 at 5:30 PM) and Ghani (March 17 at 5:30 PM) as well. Through March 21; Free, learn more here.
Hungry hearts: Home cooking pro Julia Turshen will chat about her new cookbook, Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food, with Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski in a virtual event from Sixth & I. Can you believe??? Thursday 3/4 at 7 PM; $10-$38 (with signed book included); buy tickets here.
Happy birthday: The Phillips Collection is toasting to its 100-year anniversary with a major new exhibit, Seeing Differently: The Phillips Collects for a New Century. The museum is reopening its doors on March 6 and offering timed entry passes. Walk through more than 200 pieces of contemporary art from the 1800s to present day from the Phillips’ vast collection. Saturday 3/6 through September 12; $16, find out more here.
Diaspora dialogues: The new virtual symposium Making African America explores how immigration has influenced Black identities in the U.S. From the National Museum of African American History & Culture and the University of Maryland’s Center for Global Migration Studies, the month-long event features conversations from academics, artists, activists, journalists, and other intellectuals including the new African American museum head Kevin Young (March 5) and local Afro-Dominican poet/author Elizabeth Acevedo (March 20). Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday 3/5 at 3:30 PM; Free (registration required), find out more here.
Picturing the city: In the DC Public Library’s online talk, “A Visual Perspective of DC Through the Lens of Black Women Photographers,” hear Jeanine Cummins, Sandy Adams, and Lisa Fanning discuss their work capturing the District in their own ways. Thursday 3/4 at 7 PM; Free, watch it on YouTube here.
Stretch out: Take an online yoga class from Flow Yoga Center instructors who will guide you from the National Cathedral. See the cathedral’s current origami exhibit, “Les Colombes (The Doves),” virtually and, in the later session, practice poses with a live harp playing in the background. Monday 3/8 at 8 AM and 12:15 PM; $10, buy tickets here.
Drive-ins are back: The Alexandria Drive-In Theatre is kicking off its season this weekend. Catch Jurassic Park, Hidden Figures, and other films from the comfort of your car. Find out more here.
Mask up, museums are opening: The Phillips Collection, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Glenstone, and Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Garden are all reopening this week.
