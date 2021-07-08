An Intimate Rooftop Wedding Featuring a Peach and Orange Color Scheme at The Spy Museum

Elizabeth and Keith were in the early stages of wedding planning when the pandemic started. They say they attended a bridal show the last week of February where they were able to meet with some vendors, but hadn’t set a date yet before the world shut down. “Two weeks into lockdown, we started getting calls from vendors that suggested all 2020 weddings would be cancelled,” says Elizabeth. “As we learned more about Covid, we realized that it was likely that bigger weddings were not possible for 2020—and perhaps into 2021.” Rather than postpone indefinitely, they opted for a “tiny wedding” instead.

“We first heard of the concept of tiny weddings on Pinterest, and began to look at people in the DC area that were providing them,” says Elizabeth. “We saw that Sara Bauleke at Bella Notte had an established portfolio, and she had just announced two wedding dates for the fall of 2021.” The couple says after their first call with Bauleke, they couldn’t have been happier with their decision. “She got the concept—and got us,” says Elizabeth. The couple’s families were supportive of their decision, so the Elizabeth and Keith picked September 12 as their date and planned an intimate celebration with just seven guests. “The guest list was limited to our immediate families only and we all went through a quarantine period before coming in for the wedding,” says Elizabeth. They had everyone get Covid tests beforehand and stayed on-top of the local CDC regulations in the DC area.

For those who could not attend, Elizabeth and Keith decided to livestream their nuptials, so that all of their loved ones could see them exchange vows. “One of our favorite moments after the wedding was looking at all the ways people watched the wedding,” says Elizabeth. “Some watched it poolside—others with their families on their TVs, and others virtually together over Zoom.” She says some even threw their own virtual parties, too. Check out the rest of their tiny wedding below for more personalized details.

Ceremony Details

“While we were unable to be married in a church, we wanted to incorporate an element of our faith in the day,” says Elizabeth. “We worked with Sara and the florist to create a cross adorned with flowers for our wedding backdrop.” Elizabeth says that they now pass around the cross for other family milestones, such as other weddings, baptisms, and more.

The Intimate Reception

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their seven guests enjoyed a rooftop cocktail hour and intimate reception filled with orange and peach linens and florals. Later, they headed to the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City’s Club Room for dinner.

The Tiny Wedding Cake

The couple opted for a one-tiered gluten-free chocolate cake to be cut and served at their intimate reception.

Check out their wedding video here to see the rest of their special day!

The Details:

Photographer: Procopio Photo | Videographer: Bowen Films | Venue: International Spy Museum | Planning & Design: Bella Notte & Tiny Weddings DC | Florist: Designs by Oochay | Catering: Occasions Caterers | Cake: Fleur and Flour | Makeup and Hair Stylist: Modern Bridal Studio | Bride’s Attire: Dimitra Designs in Greenville, SC | Groom and Groomsmen Attire: Rental tuxedo from Tuxedo by Sarno | Music/Entertainment: Lucy Black Entertainment | Rentals: Table Manners DC | Officiant: With this Ring I thee Wedd

