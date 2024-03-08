This Rooftop Wedding Had a Secret Garden Vibe

Weddings

Tani and Ilan met through a mutual friend as students at Union College. Seven—some long distant—years later, Ilan proposed to Tani at the National Arboretum. Their October rooftop wedding featured a fall color palette with a “secret garden” vibe created by lush florals and ceiling covered in greenery and string lights. The food—Ilan’s favorite part—was a priority for the couple, who chose appetizers that included grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, edamame dumplings, and mushroom tartlets, plus entree options of ribeye, roasted seabass, and a miso-ginger butternut squash, and finally, an extensive dessert selection that included a red velvet wedding cake and warm chocolate chip cookies passed with milk. See the details of the couple’s big day below.

The Details

PhotographerCicely Procopio

Venue: Potomac View Terrace

Planning and design: Sara Muchnick

Florist: Flowers at 38

Invitations: Michelle’s Memos

Catering: Occasions Caterers

Cake: Fancy Cakes by Leslie

Hairstylist: Styled by Sarah Richards and Paula Richard-Soler

Makeup artist: Francesca Altuna

Bride’s attire: Rime Arodaky from Lovely Bride

Groom’s attireTed Baker

Bridesmaids’ attire: Bella Bridesmaids

Music: Sage String Quartet; DC Synergy

Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide

Lighting: Atmosphere Inc.

Photo Booth: Everything Entertainment

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

