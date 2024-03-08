This Rooftop Wedding Had a Secret Garden Vibe

Tani and Ilan met through a mutual friend as students at Union College. Seven—some long distant—years later, Ilan proposed to Tani at the National Arboretum. Their October rooftop wedding featured a fall color palette with a “secret garden” vibe created by lush florals and ceiling covered in greenery and string lights. The food—Ilan’s favorite part—was a priority for the couple, who chose appetizers that included grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, edamame dumplings, and mushroom tartlets, plus entree options of ribeye, roasted seabass, and a miso-ginger butternut squash, and finally, an extensive dessert selection that included a red velvet wedding cake and warm chocolate chip cookies passed with milk. See the details of the couple’s big day below.

The Details

