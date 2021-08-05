About the Event

While smart home technology more prevalent, parents must be wondering what this means for their kids. With some students home schooling and others being around smart homes, there must be ways that parents can better utilize smart homes for their children’s needs. At this event, Washingtonian will be joined by local smart home experts to discuss how technology can be better incorporated into children’s lives.

Washingtonian’s Senior Editor, Marisa Kashino, will moderate the conversation and be joined by:
Monica Anderson, Associate Director of Research, Pew Research Center
Arturo Picicci, Marketing Executive Director, Verizon Wireless

