Our Events

Washingtonian Celebrates the 500 Most Influential People in Policy (PHOTOS)

For the first year ever, Washingtonian hosted an event to celebrate the top thought leaders and changemakers in Washington.

Written by
| Published on
Catherine Merrill Williams addressing guests at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration

On July 27th, 2022, Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential Celebration commenced at Union Station in the East Hall. Over 200 guests enjoyed delicious sips, bites, and entertainment to honor esteemed leaders featured in Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People feature curated by journalist David Catanese. 

Attendees sipped summer-inspired cocktails crafted by Design Cuisine, courtesy of Breakthru Beverage Group, and relished a variety of delectable hors d’oeuvres and festive desserts. Special Events at Union Station and DC Rental heightened the elegant decor, by integrating a patriotic palette adorned with brocade and gold. Guests enjoyed uncovering personality traits with internationally renowned handwriting expert Beverley East and custom engraved Washingtonian tumblers and glasses by Pretty Mail Calligraphy. Photo stations provided by Washington Talent Agency provided guests with an opportunity to take custom Washingtonian cover photos to commemorate the moment.

Later in the evening, CEO and President of Washingtonian, Catherine Merrill Williams, shared heartfelt remarks with the audience:

“To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, it is a lot easier to be the critic than the one in the ring fighting the fight. I deeply wish the rest of the country could know and understand the work of the people in this room – from healthcare advocates to immigration, to energy and education, to business. Thank you for doing your best every day to make America a better place to live.”

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:
Gold Sponsors: Amazon, American Bankers Association, United Airlines, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Silver Sponsors: American Beverage Association, AT&T, Charter Communications, CVS Health, NextEra Energy, and NFP.

Thank you to our event vendor partners: Design Cuisine, Special Events at Union Station, DC Rental, Breakthru Beverage, Washington Talent Agency, and Lee’s Card and Flower Shop.

A portion of the proceeds from the event, will be donated to the Trust for the National Mall, an organization dedicated to preserving, restoring, and enriching, our nation’s treasures.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp and Jeff Elkins

Amazon public policy team: Rachael Lighty, Jillian Irvin, Holly Sullivan, Andrea Fava, Brian Huseman, Nicole Jefferson, Jena Gross, Ashleigh de la Torre, and Steve Hartell at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Rachael Lighty, Jillian Irvin, Holly Sullivan, Andrea Fava, Brian Huseman, Nicole Jefferson, Jena Gross, Ashleigh de la Torre, and Steve Hartell
Jess Sharp, James Ballentine, Scott Anderson, and Jesselie Anderson at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Jess Sharp, James Ballentine, Scott Anderson, and Jesselie Anderson
Miller Whitehouse-Levine, Lon Goldstein, Bruce Johnson, and Kristin Smith at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Miller Whitehouse-Levine, Lon Goldstein, Bruce Johnson, and Kristin Smith
Michelle Russo and Bill Miller at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Michelle Russo and Bill Miller
John sonsalla, Franklin Davis, and Jesse Barba
Cameron Goodman, Phil Musser, Mary O'Donnell, and Krista Powers at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Cameron Goodman, Phil Musser, Mary O’Donnell, and Krista Powers
Catherine Merrill Williams, President and CEO of Washingtonian
Catherine Merrill Williams, President and CEO of Washingtonian, sharing remarks.
Rob Nichols, Lezlee Westine, and Ed Gillespie
Cynthia Terell and Antigone Davis at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Cynthia Terell and Antigone Davis
Elyse Holtz, Whitney Hubbard, and Aminata Ly at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Elyse Holtz, Whitney Hubbard, and Aminata Ly
John Brittain, Catherine Merrill Williams, and Richard Kahlenberg
Julie Moore, Catherine Townsend, and Stacy Kerr
Maryam Mujica, Lauren Culbertson Grieco, and Stephanie Penn
Nicole Richardson, Andrea Fava, Steve Hartell, and Jamie Wall
Guests enjoyed key lime tequila, cucumber vodka, and Kentucky bourbon & bacon mules crafted by Design Cuisine, courtesy of Breakthru Beverage.
Handwriting expert, Beverley East, provided a one-on-one detailed analysis of personality traits from attendee penmanship samples.
Washington Talent Agency provided custom Washingtonian Cover photo opportunities for guests.
Decorative florals designed by Lee's Flower & Card Shop at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration
Decorative florals designed by Lee’s Flower & Card Shop.
Annie from Pretty Mail Calligraphy provided custom Washingtonian glass and tumbler engraving.
Guests enjoyed a variety of delicious bites curated by Design Cuisine at Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential Celebration.
Guests enjoyed a variety of delicious bites curated by Design Cuisine.

More:
Kirsten Holtz Naim
Kirsten Holtz Naim
Senior Director of Events

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]