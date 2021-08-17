13 Wedding Trends We Love

1. Something Blue

The palettes and hues vary, but the color blue is having a moment. It’s a chic, classic choice that’s always in style. Florals by J. Morris Flowers.

2. Brunch weddings

When your favorite meal of the week meets one of the biggest days of your life. Planning by SRS Events at Decatur House.

3. Nature-filled elopements

Cliffs, hiking trails, and other breathtaking backdrops set the mood for picture-perfect pop-up nuptials and micro-weddings. (Pictured: Great Falls National Park.)

4. Dinners Alfresco

Yes, in the Mid-Atlantic you need a backup plan. But when the stars align—literally—there’s nothing else like dining on the cusp of sunset or under a midsummer-night sky. Planning by Magnolia Bluebird Design & Events at Stone Tower Winery.

5. Home Weddings

Not always easier to plan or less expensive, but there’s something so sweet about exchanging vows at home.

6. Shorter Guest Lists

This doesn’t have to mean micro. Inviting only those closest to you will stretch your budget and give even a big party an intimate vibe. Planning by B Astonished Events at Monte Ventoso.

7. Individual Desserts

Who doesn’t love a tiny cake? Planning by Anne Book Event Design; cakes by Sidra Forman.

8. Unusual Locales

See: Shorter guest lists. With fewer attendees, you can get really creative. This year we saw more restaurant weddings as well as celebrations in little-known spots within familiar venues. Planning by Lily & Grayson Events at Maketto.

9. Self-Officiating

It’s a Washington thing, and we’re here for it.

10. Unexpected Attire

Repeat after us: There. Are. No. Rules. It’s your day—wear what makes you feel fabulous, whether it’s a killer jumpsuit, a colorful midi dress, or an over-the-top ball gown.

11. Attention to Guests

Extra-considerate couples are budgeting more toward making loved ones feel taken care of, from personalized welcome notes (pictured as part of the escort display) to individualized charcuterie plates to organized transportation. Planning by A. Griffin Events; stationery by Emily Baird Design.

12. Smaller Wedding Parties

Trust us, your friends will be just as happy to celebrate you from their seats. And they don’t have to be official attendants to join the pre-wedding festivities. Planning by Enchanted Events.

13. Tented Receptions

Always loved them, always will. Planning by Ida Rose Events at Salamander Resort.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

