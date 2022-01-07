Weddings

4 Trends Worth Considering for Your Wedding Day

From sophisticated nautical details to baby's breath florals, these au courant details are catching our eye.

Photograph by by Hana Gonzalez.

1. Baby’s Breath

It’s back and better than ever, standing alone in a showstopping bouquet or adding an ethereal element to arches like this one by Eight Tree Street Floral.

 

Photograph by Laura Gordon.

2. Flair for Fashion

Chic jumpsuits, colorful suiting, unexpected gowns, and fashion-forward accessories hit the mark among the ultra-stylish.

 

Photograph by Elisa Bricker.

3. The New Nautical

Water-inspired weddings are seeing more sophisticated takes on the style, such as this escort wall (planned by Anne Book) that featured a nautical map of meaningful locations as the backdrop.

 

Photograph by Kurstin Roe.

4. Celebration Sneakers

Newlyweds are making sure their feet are as happy as they are at the reception. Sneakers = the ultimate dance shoes.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

