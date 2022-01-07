4 Trends Worth Considering for Your Wedding Day

1. Baby’s Breath

It’s back and better than ever, standing alone in a showstopping bouquet or adding an ethereal element to arches like this one by Eight Tree Street Floral.

2. Flair for Fashion

Chic jumpsuits, colorful suiting, unexpected gowns, and fashion-forward accessories hit the mark among the ultra-stylish.

3. The New Nautical

Water-inspired weddings are seeing more sophisticated takes on the style, such as this escort wall (planned by Anne Book) that featured a nautical map of meaningful locations as the backdrop.

4. Celebration Sneakers

Newlyweds are making sure their feet are as happy as they are at the reception. Sneakers = the ultimate dance shoes.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!