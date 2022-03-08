You Can Support These Local Women-Owned Shops for International Women’s Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and one way to uplift DC-area women on this day, and throughout the year, is to buy from small businesses owned by local women. Here are some local favorites:

1309 5th St., NE; 240 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Swing by Buffalo and Bergen for everything from delicious breakfast bites to perfected brunch cocktails to hand-crafted soda nostalgia. This month, their March cocktail hour selection is an ode to women in spirits history.

645 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

DC TikTok famous East City Bookshop is very community oriented—and their weekly author conversation lineup is phenomenal.

Shop online

Alicia Mazzara’s heart, soul, and bright style are poured into her bold, joyous clay earring creations.

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Relish in the sweetness and one-of-a-kind flavors of this delightful DC staple. Bonus: Check out their Women’s History Month fundraiser, complete with ice cream flights of new cocktail-inspired flavors made to celebrate other local woman-owned food businesses and raise money for Regarding Her DC.

1309 5th St., NE

Plant aficionado Anna Johnston is the owner and creative director of this one-stop-shop for all things plants. In-home plant care and plant design consultations as well as private workshops are among Jungle & Loom’s other offerings.

1026 U St., NW

Hand-crafted floral arrangements from one of the city’s oldest flower sources. The Black-owned U Street flower shop, started in 1945, is now run by the founder’s granddaughters.

12 District Square, SW

Known for her impressionist cityscapes, artist Maggie O’Neill opened her studio space at The Wharf last July.

2104 18th St., NW

Since 2011, Cathy Chung has owned and run Meeps Vintage, and the emporium is an institution on its Adams Morgan block.

625 14th St., NW; 1309 5th St., NE

This women-founded and -owned lifestyle boutique is a DC fan-favorite with an array of home goods and accessories sourced from independent makers. The collection also includes over 180 women-owned brands.

205 King St., Alexandria

Owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo, Sibila and Katya Ananieva, She’s Unique offers a curated collection of dainty pieces that reflect the pair’s personal style and are perfect for everyday wear and gifts.

1353 Wisconsin Ave,, NW; 10 District Square, SW

A well-known hub for local creatives and makers, the female-founded Shop Made in DC will host a month-long celebration of DC businesswomen, featuring panel discussions, artist talks, and Maker Markets at La Cosecha (1280 4th St., NE).

800 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2009 R St., NW; 400 8th St., NW

Founded in 1996 by Linda Neumann and Michelle Brown, this pioneering fast-casual Asian-inspired teahouse upholds the simple pleasure of enjoying a cup of excellent loose-leaf tea.

Shop online

What began as a desire for a pretty-meets-wearable bra transformed into Genevieve Gralton’s popular DC-founded Underbares. Available online and at DC-area pop ups throughout the year, Gralton’s Underbares collection has also been sold at J. Crew.

