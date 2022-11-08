Weddings

At This Spy Museum Wedding, Guests Dined at Tables Drenched in Flowers and Candlelight

The decor was white, gold, and blush, and the flower details were decadently over the top.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Joshua Dwain Photography

It wasn’t until they were each living in DC that Simone and Micah, who had grown up blocks from each other in Brooklyn, connected on Hinge. Less than a year after a nine-hour first date, Micah proposed on the way to dinner at Georgetown’s Fiola Mare.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

They exchanged personalized vows at the International Spy Museum, where the escort wall—a tribute to the bride’s late grandmother and her garden—featured white shelves lined with flowers in bud vases. Another personal touch: a steel-pan band and an appearance by moko jumbies—the stilt dancers are traditional Carnival characters in Trinidad, where Simone’s dad lives. The pair nodded to the venue and some of their wedding traditions by creating a weekend-long “I Spy” game in which guests spotted QR codes that linked to a website. Dinner included blackened shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, Red Stripe–braised curry goat (“a must in a Jamaican wedding,” they say), and plantain fritters. After slicing into a strawberry/Champagne-and-carrot wedding cake, the newlyweds sent guests home with boxes of black cake, another Caribbean tradition.

simone-micah-teasers-029
544_20211010_SM

 

 

The Details

Planning and design: B Astonished EventsFlorist: BCG EventsCaterer: GetPlatedCake: Couture Cakes by SabrinaHairstylist: Dominique Nicole • Makeup: Lo Nicely Skin & BeautyBride’s attire: Enzoani (ceremony), Matopeda Atelier (reception) • Bridesmaids’ attire: RevelryGroom’s attire: Miguel Wilson CollectionStationery: By Dami StudiosCalligraphy: Write Liz WriteRentals: Bethel Events Production, Blux Event RentalsBackdrop: Social SupplyDJ: TSG ProductionsProduction: The LightSource CompanyCake Favors: Cane • Videographer: IMG ArtistrySteel-pan band: Panquility BandMoko jumbies: Sesame CarnivalPhoto booth: EyeObee

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian. 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day