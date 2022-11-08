At This Spy Museum Wedding, Guests Dined at Tables Drenched in Flowers and Candlelight

It wasn’t until they were each living in DC that Simone and Micah, who had grown up blocks from each other in Brooklyn, connected on Hinge. Less than a year after a nine-hour first date, Micah proposed on the way to dinner at Georgetown’s Fiola Mare.

They exchanged personalized vows at the International Spy Museum, where the escort wall—a tribute to the bride’s late grandmother and her garden—featured white shelves lined with flowers in bud vases. Another personal touch: a steel-pan band and an appearance by moko jumbies—the stilt dancers are traditional Carnival characters in Trinidad, where Simone’s dad lives. The pair nodded to the venue and some of their wedding traditions by creating a weekend-long “I Spy” game in which guests spotted QR codes that linked to a website. Dinner included blackened shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, Red Stripe–braised curry goat (“a must in a Jamaican wedding,” they say), and plantain fritters. After slicing into a strawberry/Champagne-and-carrot wedding cake, the newlyweds sent guests home with boxes of black cake, another Caribbean tradition.

The Details

Planning and design: B Astonished Events • Florist: BCG Events • Caterer: GetPlated • Cake: Couture Cakes by Sabrina • Hairstylist: Dominique Nicole • Makeup: Lo Nicely Skin & Beauty • Bride’s attire: Enzoani (ceremony), Matopeda Atelier (reception) • Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry • Groom’s attire: Miguel Wilson Collection • Stationery: By Dami Studios • Calligraphy: Write Liz Write • Rentals: Bethel Events Production, Blux Event Rentals • Backdrop: Social Supply • DJ: TSG Productions • Production: The LightSource Company • Cake Favors: Cane • Videographer: IMG Artistry • Steel-pan band: Panquility Band • Moko jumbies: Sesame Carnival • Photo booth: EyeObee

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

