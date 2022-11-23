37 DC-Area Stores You Can (Also!) Shop Online for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is back, and many local shopping districts are bringing back festive events and in-store promotions. Visit Alexandria has more than 65 shops celebrating the day with special discounts and sweet treats, and the Georgetown BID has announced more than 20 stores with discounts and other special promotions. But if online shopping is more your thing, you can shop local for Small Business Saturday online as well. Here are more than 37 DC-area small businesses you can shop in-store or without leaving your home.

Fashion and Accessories

Bitter Grace. A Capitol Hill boutique offering lines of cashmere, athleisure, jewelry, leather goods, and more with a focus on sustainability.

Current Boutique. A high-end consignment shop featuring designer and other pre-loved women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, with locations in Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria, and 14th Street.

Ella Rue. Current ready-to-wear new women’s clothing and luxury pre-owned consignment in Georgetown.

Hobo. A leather-goods brand offering handbags, wallets, and accessories that began in Annapolis and recently opened a shop in Georgetown.

Lettie Gooch. Women’s apparel, accessories, and home-goods store near the 9:30 Club and Howard University.

The Phoenix. A 65-year-old Georgetown shop offering a high-end, sustainably made selection of clothing, home goods, and both costume and fine jewelry.

Reddz Trading. A high-end consignment shop of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories with locations in Bethesda and Georgetown.

Secondi. Designer women’s clothing and accessories consignment in Dupont Circle.

Shelter. Jewelry designer Mallory Shelter’s shop of jewelry—including wedding and engagement pieces—clothing, and more. The store features more than 100 independent designers near Gallaudet University in DC.

The Shoe Hive. High-end clothing, shoes, and accessories (think Sam Edelman, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Bear, Agolde, etc.) for women in Old Town Alexandria.

Tribute Collective. A Bethesda-based store of vintage and secondhand clothing accessories and home goods as well as new items by “small, conscious, self-funded” designers from around the world.

Tuckernuck. Classic American (read: preppy) men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods in Georgetown.

Wyle and Grey. High-end women’s clothing and accessories (including brands like the Perfect Moment, Ulla Johnson, and LoveShackFancy) in Bethesda.

Home Goods

GoodWood. One-off furniture, textiles, and other home goods plus some women’s clothing on U Street.

Handmade Habitat. Locally made candles of all-natural soy wax and beauty goods, designed for “slow, mindful living,” in Brookland.

Little Leaf Shop. A “boutique and tiny jungle” specializing in plants, paper, and gifts on 14th Street.

Red Barn Mercantile. Home goods including seasonal and other home decor, kitchen tools, tabletop accessories, cookbooks, paper goods, gifts, and more.

Salt and Sundry. A “home and lifestyle” boutique with gifts, candles, soaps, tabletop and other accessories, paper goods, home goods, and more, with locations in Union Market and Logan Circle.

The Sill. Plants, plus plant care, and other home decor and gifts in Bethesda.

Gifts and Other Fun Stuff

The Capital Candy Jar. Candy, chocolate-covered Oreos and pretzels, popcorn, and more in Capitol Hill.

Chocolate Chocolate, Chocotenango, Craving for Chocolate, and several other local chocolate shops worth shopping this holiday season, with dozens of sweet offerings.

Each Peach Market. Groceries and unique food-related gifts in Mount Pleasant.

East City Bookshop, Harambee Books and Artworks, Kramers, Loyalty Bookstore, Mahogany Books, Old Town Books, and several other local, independent bookstores.

Penny Post. An independent cards, stationery, paper goods, and gift store in Alexandria.

Scout. A “casual lifestyle” brand offering an assortment of bags, from tote bags and insulated cooler bags to makeup bags and card holders.

Shops Made in DC. More than 5,000 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more—from hundreds of DC makers, with locations in Georgetown, Union Market, the Wharf and Canopy Embassy Row.

Shop Made in Virginia. More than 500 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more— from more than 300 Virginia makers, in Old Town Alexandria.

Steadfast Supply. A gift shop with products from more than 100 independent makers and designers.

Take Care. A Georgetown spa with a retail shop of small batch and natural skincare, beauty and bodycare products.

