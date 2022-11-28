18200 Elmer School Rd., Dickerson, Md. | Opens November 25

Trees of all sizes dot the picturesque nursery, including choppable Douglas fir, Nor-way spruce, and blue spruce. There are pre-cut options, too, as well as seasoned oak firewood for a holiday hearth.

2700 Sumantown Rd., Middletown, Md. | Opens November 19

Cleave Douglas fir, blue spruce, and Canaan fir at the family-­owned field or pick up a pre-cut evergreen. For tree skirts and ornaments, stop by the Christmas store.

12230 Belle Meade Rd., Markham, Va. | Opens November 25

Sip complimentary hot chocolate while strolling this Yuletide plot near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cut your own conifer or snag a Fraser fir, which can grow up to ten feet.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!