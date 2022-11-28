Shopping  |  Things to Do

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at These Three Farms Near the DC Area

Take a pine-scented day trip to these farms and fields to find your perfect tree.

Find a tree at Maryland’s Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm. Photograph courtesy of Dreamland Christmas tree farm.

Naughty Pine Nursery

18200 Elmer School Rd., Dickerson, Md. | Opens November 25

Trees of all sizes dot the picturesque nursery, including choppable Douglas fir, Nor-way spruce, and blue spruce. There are pre-cut options, too, as well as seasoned oak firewood for a holiday hearth.

 

Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm

2700 Sumantown Rd., Middletown, Md. | Opens November 19

Cleave Douglas fir, blue spruce, and Canaan fir at the family-­owned field or pick up a pre-cut evergreen. For tree skirts and ornaments, stop by the Christmas store.

 

Hank’s Christmas Tree Farm at Hartland Farm

12230 Belle Meade Rd., Markham, Va. | Opens November 25

Sip complimentary hot chocolate while strolling this Yuletide plot near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cut your own conifer or snag a Fraser fir, which can grow up to ten feet.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in NoMa.

