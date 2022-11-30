This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Wrap It Up

“Experience” gifts are all the rage. Here are some of the best for everyone on your list—plus presents you can package to go with them. By Amy Moeller.

Immerse Yourself

From wraparound digital art to touchable TV nostalgia, a new wave of immersive experiences allows audiences to lose—and find—themselves. By Natalie Gontcharova.

65 Reasons to Love Winter

Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, drink a hot cocktail. Here are places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors. Edited by Daniella Byck.

CAPITAL COMMENT Stamp of Approval: The story behind a striking new postage stamp. By Mimi Montgomery. Style Report: What people wore at Howard’s homecoming. By Asia Alexander. Photographs by Evy Mages. How Do Stolen Artifacts Get Returned?: A look inside the Smithsonian’s new policy for the ethical return of stolen artifacts. By Keely Bastow. Anthrax in Chevy Chase DC: An exhibit revisits a German spy’s secret bioweapons lab in Chevy Chase DC. By Andrew Beaujon.

Where & When

Things to Do: Our guide to the month in culture. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Washington’s chief medical examiner explains what it’s like to do such a difficult gig. By Sylvie McNamara.

Courting Favor: A DC transplant tries to get involved in the city’s pickup-basketball scene. It turns out to be more complicated than he expected. By William Henagan.

Hounds of Love: At an annual convention for obsessive greyhound fans, the humans who adore the skinny creatures proved to be a special breed. By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Ski Scene: A guide to East Coast ski resorts ideal for all kinds of groups. By Amy Moeller.

Giving Back: Looking to make an impact? Consider a donation to any of these 20 organizations. By Daniella Byck.

Top Lawyers: The area’s best legal talent—including divorce attorneys, criminal defenders, employment lawyers, and estate planners. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

The Votes Are In: The results of our 45th annual Readers’ Favorite Restaurants survey. By Washingtonian Staff.

The Year That Was: Eight ways the city’s food scene changed in 2022. By Ann Limpert.

HOME

The Briefing | National Landing: What to check out in this rapidly changing Virginia neighborhood—and what’s coming. By Damare Baker.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Pastry chef Mark Ramsdell on building (and taking apart) the perfect gingerbread house. As told to Amy Moeller.

