3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Price: $475,000

Where: 3313 Coryell Ln., Alexandria

This 900-square-foot condo in Parkfairfax comes with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living area has a row of windows letting in natural light, the kitchen has new quartz countertops, and there’s a private patio out back. And you get access to the community’s outdoor pools, as well as tennis, pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts.

A two-bedroom townhouse off the H Street Corridor

Price: $729,900

Where: 1233 Wylie St. NE

This recently-renovated townhouse sits just off the H Street corridor and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 900 square feet of space. The open-concept main floor features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and exposed brick walls. Out back, there’s a private patio bordered by brick walls for privacy.

A seven-bedroom home in Takoma Park

Price: $1,475,000

Where: 7300 Baltimore Ave., Takoma Park

With over 4,000 square feet, this historic Victorian home in Takoma Park features seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Outside, there’s a picket fence, steep gabled roofs, and a wrap-around porch surrounded by trees. Inside, the home has refinished heart pine and oak floors, custom built-ins, and two fireplaces.