Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A condo in Alexandria, a townhouse off H Street, and a Victorian in Takoma Park.

Photograph courtesy of Real Tour.

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

Photograph courtesy of Homes of Alexandria Team. Staging courtesy of Universal Staging.
Photograph courtesy of Homes of Alexandria Team. Staging courtesy of Universal Staging.
Photograph courtesy of Homes of Alexandria Team. Staging courtesy of Universal Staging.
Photograph courtesy of Homes of Alexandria Team. Staging courtesy of Universal Staging.

A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Price: $475,000
Where: 3313 Coryell Ln., Alexandria

This 900-square-foot condo in Parkfairfax comes with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living area has a row of windows letting in natural light, the kitchen has new quartz countertops, and there’s a private patio out back. And you get access to the community’s outdoor pools, as well as tennis, pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts.

Photograph courtesy of Bediz Group.
Photograph courtesy of Bediz Group.
Photograph courtesy of Bediz Group.
Photograph courtesy of Bediz Group.

A two-bedroom townhouse off the H Street Corridor

Price: $729,900
Where: 1233 Wylie St. NE

This recently-renovated townhouse sits just off the H Street corridor and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 900 square feet of space. The open-concept main floor features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and exposed brick walls. Out back, there’s a private patio bordered by brick walls for privacy.

Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.

A seven-bedroom home in Takoma Park

Price: $1,475,000
Where: 7300 Baltimore Ave., Takoma Park

With over 4,000 square feet, this historic Victorian home in Takoma Park features seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Outside, there’s a picket fence, steep gabled roofs, and a wrap-around porch surrounded by trees. Inside, the home has refinished heart pine and oak floors, custom built-ins, and two fireplaces.

