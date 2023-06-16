Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

A Bethesda condo, an Ashburn townhouse, and a newly constructed Brookland house.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A corner-unit condo in Bethesda 

Photograph by TruPlace Photography.
Photograph by TruPlace Photography.
Photograph by TruPlace Photography.

Where: 5101 River Rd., #801, Bethesda
Price: $449,000

This condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,467 square feet of space. The corner unit features floor-to-ceiling, south- and west-facing windows, as well as a balcony. The building also comes with a gym, pool, party room, storage unit, and an assigned parking space. 

2

A Loudoun County townhouse 

Photograph courtesy of Laura Maschler and Century 21 New Millennium.
Photograph courtesy of Laura Maschler and Century 21 New Millennium.
Photograph courtesy of Laura Maschler and Century 21 New Millennium.

Where: 44846 Tiverton Sq., Ashburn
Price: $648,000

This 2,538-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, a balcony, a rooftop deck, and a two-car garage. Some of the complex’s amenities include a community pool, a dog park, basketball courts, and a jogging path.

3

A five-bedroom house in Brookland  

Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.
Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.
Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.
Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.
Photograph courtesy of Adam Crain.

Where: 3104 18th St., NE
Price: $1,495,000

This house is currently under construction and will be ready next month. Once finished, it’ll have a contemporary-style, matte black facade and five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 3,100 square feet across three floors. Inside, you’ll find large windows, statement walls, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. There will also be a guest house in the back, housing two of the bedrooms and a kitchen.

More:
Essence Wiley
Essence Wiley
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day