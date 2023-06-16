3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A corner-unit condo in Bethesda

Where: 5101 River Rd., #801, Bethesda

Price: $449,000

This condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,467 square feet of space. The corner unit features floor-to-ceiling, south- and west-facing windows, as well as a balcony. The building also comes with a gym, pool, party room, storage unit, and an assigned parking space.

2

A Loudoun County townhouse

Where: 44846 Tiverton Sq., Ashburn

Price: $648,000

This 2,538-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, a balcony, a rooftop deck, and a two-car garage. Some of the complex’s amenities include a community pool, a dog park, basketball courts, and a jogging path.

3

A five-bedroom house in Brookland

Where: 3104 18th St., NE

Price: $1,495,000

This house is currently under construction and will be ready next month. Once finished, it’ll have a contemporary-style, matte black facade and five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 3,100 square feet across three floors. Inside, you’ll find large windows, statement walls, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. There will also be a guest house in the back, housing two of the bedrooms and a kitchen.