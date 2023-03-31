Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Kirk Galiani, founder and co-chairman of US Fitness.

Listed: $13,500,000.

Sold: $10,800,000.

Days on market: 93.

Style: French-Norman.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on more than an acre, with a motor court, two-story library with spiral staircase, sports court, gym, wine cellar, and media-and-game room.

2

Where: Vienna.

Bought by: Ben Bleustein, manager of product management at Capital One.

Listed: $2,180,000.

Sold: $2,225,140.

Days on market: 72.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Newly built, with six bedrooms, eight baths, a chef’s kitchen, quartz countertops, and a freestanding soaking tub.

3

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Natalie A. Jaresko, former minister of finance for Ukraine.

Listed: $2,695,000.

Sold: $2,600,000.

Days on market: 106.

Style: Farmhouse.

Bragging points: Newly built, with six bedrooms, seven baths, two fireplaces, quartz countertops, a custom waterfall shower, and a wall of folding glass doors.

Maryland

4

Where: Chevy Chase.

Sold by: Daniel R. Manning, former University of Maryland basketball coach.

Listed: $2,795,000.

Sold: $2,600,000.

Days on market: 187.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with an elevator, two fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, a media room, and a patio.

5

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: José García Cueto, partner at Clifford Chance.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,462,500.

Days on market: 41.

Style: Farmhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five baths, with a wraparound front porch, an exercise room, a library, a custom backyard deck, and a gas fire pit.

DC

6

Where: West End.

Bought by: Boisfeuillet Jones, former publisher of the Washington Post.

Listed: $2,195,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: 110.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: Two units combined into one, with four bedrooms, four baths, two kitchens, two living rooms, and two fireplaces.

7

Where: Spring Valley.

Bought by: Tyler Horton, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal.

Listed: $4,150,000.

Sold: $4,150,000.

Days on market: 3.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six baths, with three decks, a tiered backyard, two turf lawns, a bocce court, and a playhouse.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.