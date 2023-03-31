Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Kirk Galiani, founder and co-chairman of US Fitness.
Listed: $13,500,000.
Sold: $10,800,000.
Days on market: 93.
Style: French-Norman.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on more than an acre, with a motor court, two-story library with spiral staircase, sports court, gym, wine cellar, and media-and-game room.
2
Where: Vienna.
Bought by: Ben Bleustein, manager of product management at Capital One.
Listed: $2,180,000.
Sold: $2,225,140.
Days on market: 72.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Newly built, with six bedrooms, eight baths, a chef’s kitchen, quartz countertops, and a freestanding soaking tub.
3
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Natalie A. Jaresko, former minister of finance for Ukraine.
Listed: $2,695,000.
Sold: $2,600,000.
Days on market: 106.
Style: Farmhouse.
Bragging points: Newly built, with six bedrooms, seven baths, two fireplaces, quartz countertops, a custom waterfall shower, and a wall of folding glass doors.
Maryland
4
Where: Chevy Chase.
Sold by: Daniel R. Manning, former University of Maryland basketball coach.
Listed: $2,795,000.
Sold: $2,600,000.
Days on market: 187.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with an elevator, two fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, a media room, and a patio.
5
Where: Chevy Chase.
Bought by: José García Cueto, partner at Clifford Chance.
Listed: $2,495,000.
Sold: $2,462,500.
Days on market: 41.
Style: Farmhouse.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five baths, with a wraparound front porch, an exercise room, a library, a custom backyard deck, and a gas fire pit.
DC
6
Where: West End.
Bought by: Boisfeuillet Jones, former publisher of the Washington Post.
Listed: $2,195,000.
Sold: $2,000,000.
Days on market: 110.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: Two units combined into one, with four bedrooms, four baths, two kitchens, two living rooms, and two fireplaces.
7
Where: Spring Valley.
Bought by: Tyler Horton, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal.
Listed: $4,150,000.
Sold: $4,150,000.
Days on market: 3.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six baths, with three decks, a tiered backyard, two turf lawns, a bocce court, and a playhouse.
Sales information provided by Bright MLS.
This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.