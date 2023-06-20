Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

Including a Georgetown penthouse with its own putting green.

Written by
| Published on
This home in Chevy Chase was the most expensive home sold in May, at $6.45 million. Photo courtesy of Wydler Brothers of Compass.

10

Photograph courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 2113 Dunmore Ln., NW
How much: $4,650,000

This three-story Berkley villa-style home has five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths, as well as a grand spiral staircase, a movie room, an exercise room, a covered porch, and an outdoor kitchen.

 

9

Photograph courtesy of the Faraji Team at Long & Foster.

Where: 9121 Burdette Rd., Bethesda
How much: $4,700,000

This French Colonial-style house has five bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, four fireplaces, an elevator, a home theater, and a gym. Outside, you’ll find landscaped gardens, multiple patios, a heated pool and spa, a loggia and pergola, an outdoor kitchen, and a guest house.

 

8

Photograph courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Where: 953 Mackall Farms Ln., McLean
How much: $4,725,000

This four-bedroom, French-style home has four full baths, two half-baths, a 30-foot pool, an outdoor pavilion with a dining area, and 10 parking spaces.

 

7

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave., #1205, Chevy Chase
How much: $4,750,000

This Parc Somerset condo has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms throughout 4,550 square feet of space. It also comes with three garage parking spaces and access to the building’s three-story clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools, a racquetball court, and a billiards room.

 

6

Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 9100 Burning Tree Rd., Bethesda
How much: $4,900,000

This one-acre property comes with a Transitional-style house containing six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths, as well as an exercise room, a porch and patio, a large yard, and parking for 13.

5

Where: 1059 Rector Ln., McLean
How much: $5,100,000

This newly constructed contemporary-style home has six bedrooms, six full baths, and three half-baths. There’s also an upper-level mezzanine, an entertainment lounge, a screening room, an exercise room, a patio, a rear terrace, and parking for seven.

 

4

Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 11610 Highland Farm Rd., Potomac
How much: $5,250,000

This 12,000 square foot Colonial estate sits on six acres of gated land, and has seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and three half-baths. The four-level home also comes with a four-car garage, a heated pool, a pool house, and a tennis court.

 

3

Photograph courtesy of The Hatfield Weir Team at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 2940 Benton Pl., NW
How much: $5,400,000

This Georgian-style home in Massachusetts Avenue Heights comes with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a two-story foyer, seven fireplaces, an elevator, and a terraced garden with a pool.

 

2

Where: 3303 Water St., NW, Unit 8H
How much: $5,719,000

This Georgetown penthouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, a two-sided fireplace, and a private rooftop terrace with a full kitchen, dining area, and putting green.

 

1

Photograph courtesy of Wydler Brothers of Compass.

Where: 6408 Highland Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $6,450,000

This Tudor-style abode sits on an half-acre of land, and has six bedrooms, six full baths, and four half-baths. The four-story house also comes with a two-story family room, a library, a recreation room, and a wine cellar. You’ll also find three back terraces and a flat landscaped yard.

Information provided by BrightMLS.

More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day