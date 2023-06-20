PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

10

Where: 2113 Dunmore Ln., NW

How much: $4,650,000

This three-story Berkley villa-style home has five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths, as well as a grand spiral staircase, a movie room, an exercise room, a covered porch, and an outdoor kitchen.

9

Where: 9121 Burdette Rd., Bethesda

How much: $4,700,000

This French Colonial-style house has five bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, four fireplaces, an elevator, a home theater, and a gym. Outside, you’ll find landscaped gardens, multiple patios, a heated pool and spa, a loggia and pergola, an outdoor kitchen, and a guest house.

8

Where: 953 Mackall Farms Ln., McLean

How much: $4,725,000

This four-bedroom, French-style home has four full baths, two half-baths, a 30-foot pool, an outdoor pavilion with a dining area, and 10 parking spaces.

7

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave., #1205, Chevy Chase

How much: $4,750,000

This Parc Somerset condo has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms throughout 4,550 square feet of space. It also comes with three garage parking spaces and access to the building’s three-story clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools, a racquetball court, and a billiards room.

6

Where: 9100 Burning Tree Rd., Bethesda

How much: $4,900,000

This one-acre property comes with a Transitional-style house containing six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths, as well as an exercise room, a porch and patio, a large yard, and parking for 13.

5

Where: 1059 Rector Ln., McLean

How much: $5,100,000

This newly constructed contemporary-style home has six bedrooms, six full baths, and three half-baths. There’s also an upper-level mezzanine, an entertainment lounge, a screening room, an exercise room, a patio, a rear terrace, and parking for seven.

4

Where: 11610 Highland Farm Rd., Potomac

How much: $5,250,000

This 12,000 square foot Colonial estate sits on six acres of gated land, and has seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and three half-baths. The four-level home also comes with a four-car garage, a heated pool, a pool house, and a tennis court.

3

Where: 2940 Benton Pl., NW

How much: $5,400,000

This Georgian-style home in Massachusetts Avenue Heights comes with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a two-story foyer, seven fireplaces, an elevator, and a terraced garden with a pool.

2

Where: 3303 Water St., NW, Unit 8H

How much: $5,719,000

This Georgetown penthouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, a two-sided fireplace, and a private rooftop terrace with a full kitchen, dining area, and putting green.

1

Where: 6408 Highland Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $6,450,000

This Tudor-style abode sits on an half-acre of land, and has six bedrooms, six full baths, and four half-baths. The four-story house also comes with a two-story family room, a library, a recreation room, and a wine cellar. You’ll also find three back terraces and a flat landscaped yard.

Information provided by BrightMLS.

