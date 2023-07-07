3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in Petworth

Where: 839 Kennedy St., NW, #206

Price: $429,900

This 758 square foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, you’ll find an in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The Petworth building also offers communal access to a rooftop deck, a fitness center, and a dog spa.

2

A four-bedroom house in Rockville

Where: 1707 Grandin Ave., Rockville

Price: $750,000

This ranch-style home spans 1,683 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white granite countertops, and custom tiling. Outside, there’s a large yard, a patio, and a garden shed.

3

A five-bedroom house in Great Falls

Where: 166 River Park Dr., Great Falls

Price: $2,995,000

This 6,655 square foot home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on five acres. The contemporary house has a view of a forest from its floor-to-ceiling windows, and it has a guest wing and a heated three-car garage. Outside, there’s a deck that overlooks the 44-foot pool.