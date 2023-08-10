A Regal, Flower-Filled, Pink-and-Gold Wedding at the Perry Belmont House

Sparks flew when Courtney and Hazem met at a salsa club in Adams Morgan. Exactly three years after their subsequent first date—which included hours of conversation at a wine bar followed by a late-night movie—Hazem popped the question at the Washington Monument. Their wedding, they say, drew inspiration from the beauty of spring, French opulence, and Impressionist art, with over-the-top floral arrangements and an escort wall that displayed watercolor images of their guests.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

The abundant flowers were a splurge, they say, but the menu was another top priority. Appetizers included mini beef Wellington, lobster corn dogs, crab dip, and more, followed by entrée options of short rib (guests are still raving!), Chilean sea bass, honey-glazed chicken, and vegetarian spring-pea ravioli—plus chicken fingers and fries for the young diners. The sweet finish: both cake and ice-cream sandwiches, a nod to Hazem’s affinity for the frozen dessert.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!