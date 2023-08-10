Weddings

A Regal, Flower-Filled, Pink-and-Gold Wedding at the Perry Belmont House

We'll never get over these stairs.

Written by
| Photographed by Nikki Daskalakis | Published on

Sparks flew when Courtney and Hazem met at a salsa club in Adams Morgan. Exactly three years after their subsequent first date—which included hours of conversation at a wine bar followed by a late-night movie—Hazem popped the question at the Washington Monument. Their wedding, they say, drew inspiration from the beauty of spring, French opulence, and Impressionist art, with over-the-top floral arrangements and an escort wall that displayed watercolor images of their guests.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The abundant flowers were a splurge, they say, but the menu was another top priority. Appetizers included mini beef Wellington, lobster corn dogs, crab dip, and more, followed by entrée options of short rib (guests are still raving!), Chilean sea bass, honey-glazed chicken, and vegetarian spring-pea ravioli—plus chicken fingers and fries for the young diners. The sweet finish: both cake and ice-cream sandwiches, a nod to Hazem’s affinity for the frozen dessert.

C + H
C + H

C + H
C + H

 

The Details

 

Planning and design: Tulle & Tinsel Event Co.

Florist: Darling and Daughters

Invitations: Shasta Bell Calligraphy

Caterer: Get Plated Catering

Cake: Flour Batch Kid

Hairstylist: Tress Art Hair

Makeup artist: Blush by Makki

Bride’s attire: Lazaro Bridal from Love Couture Bridal

Groom’s attire: Lustre Formal Wear; Dorian Boutique

Bridesmaids’ attire: For Her and For Him

Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Music: District Strings (ceremony); DJ Honcho

Transportation: Discreet Limos; Vintage Limos

Rentals: Select Event Group; Maison de Carine; Something Vintage

Lighting: John Farr Lighting Design

Dance floor and draping: Fabrication Events

Gift boxes: Olive Gift Co.

Photographer: Nikki Daskalakis

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day